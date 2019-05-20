Naira Marley was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, May 20, 2019, over an 11 court charge bothering on Internet fraud.

The venue of the trial was filled to capacity as everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the man of the moment. Naira Marley was brought into the court by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Here are five things that happened at the court where Naira Marley was arraigned.

1. His arrival

Naira Marley was brought in by men of the EFCC amidst a watertight security as all road leading to the courtroom was protected as only the legal team and a few pressmen were allowed into the courtroom.

2. The charges

A visibly emotional Naira Marley was docked before Justice Oweibe in the presence of the defense and prosecuting counsels. The court read all the eleven count charges before Naira Marley, which he plead not guilty to all of them.

3. The Plea

Both counsels of the Federal government, Rotimi Oyedepo and the defender, Taiwo Oluwa Ore-Agba both argued over Naira Marley's continuous stay in the custody of the EFCC.

The prosecuting counsel was of the opinion that Naira Marley should be remanded in prisons custody as it was the due process while the defends counsel said as a first-time offender, he should remain in the custody of the EFCC. The prosecuting counsel also expressed his fear over Naira Marley's bail conditions since he is a flight risk.

4. Date set for bail application

After a back and forth argument between the defense counsel and the prosecuting counsel, with the defense counsel insisting that a set date for trial should be given to speed up the trial, the judge advised the prosecuting counsel not to pressurise him as he would set a date for a trial when the time is appropriate. He then set Thursday May 30, 2019, for the application for bail. He then concluded that Naira Marley should be remanded in prisons custody.

5. Friends and family turned up

Outside the courtroom were a marmot crowd of sympathisers which included family members and friends of Naira Marley.

From his friends to close family members, everyone wanted to get a close glimpse of the music star as he was being moved to by the security details to a bus waiting to move him to the unidentified prison.