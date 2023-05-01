3 Nigerian celebrities who used to be famous

These celebrities, with their talent and hard work, have risen to the top of their fields and captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. However, the road to fame is not always smooth, and for some, the journey can be tumultuous, leading to a fall from grace.

Despite their past success, these once-famous personalities have faded from the public eye for various reasons, leaving fans wondering where they are today.

Whatever the reason, it's always interesting to take a look back at some of the celebrities who were once in the spotlight and see where they are today. These celebrities represent just a fraction of the many stars who have risen to the peak of their fame, only to eventually fade away from the public eye.

While some have managed to make comebacks, others have chosen to stay out of the spotlight altogether. Regardless of their current status, their contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten anytime soon.

Here are four Nigerian celebrities who used to be famous:

1) Weird MC

Weird MC, born Adesola Adesimbo Idowu, is a Nigerian rapper and songwriter famous for infusing Afrobeat into her music and her blend of English and Yoruba lyrics.

Her musical journey began in 1992, and she released her first album, "Simply Weird," in 1996. Her second album, "After Da Storm," featured the popular single "Ijoya”.

She has received several awards, including the Channel O Music Video Award for Best Special Effect and AMEN Award for Best Hip Hop Album. Weird MC also participated in Gulder Ultimate Search in 2010, becoming the last woman standing.

Her music career seemed to have stalled in recent years, but in an interview with Premium Times, she revealed that it was a deliberate decision to take a break from music to redirect her priorities and reflect on her life.

She believes that music will always be the foundation of her career, but she is also interested in working behind the scenes in the music, movie, and book industries.

In her time away from music, she acquired new skills, including becoming a Scrum Master, which she believes can bring about dynamic changes to the industry.

2) Baba Fryo

Born Friday Igwe, he is a veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter from Ajegunle, Lagos. He rose to fame in the late 1990s with his hit song "Dem go dey pose," which was written in Nigerian Pidgin and accompanied by a dance style known as Galala, which Baba Fryo himself helped invent.

Apart from being a musician, Baba Fryo is also a social activist who believes in using his music to speak out on social issues affecting Nigeria.

He has described his music as Afro-reggae-beats, a fusion of Afrobeats and Reggae music, inspired by the legendary Bob Marley and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, both of whom were known for their music of liberation and activism.

Baba Fryo's music prowess made him a household name in Nigeria in the 90s, and he was fondly remembered for his trademark eye patch, which added to his persona. His music was loved by both young and old, and his hit song, "Dem go dey pose," became a cultural phenomenon at that time.

After being away from the music scene for over two decades, Baba Fryo made a comeback in 2021 with the release of his new single, "Dey Your Dey," followed by another single titled "Show Love."

Baba Fryo's legacy lives on, and he remains a source of inspiration to many young Nigerian musicians who aspire to follow in his footsteps.

3) Daddy Fresh

Daddy Fresh, born Innocent Michael, is a veteran Nigerian reggae singer who rose to fame in the mid-1980s.

He started his career professionally in the music industry in the mid-1980s as a founding member, leader, lead vocalist, and songwriter of the group "Sexy Pretty Boys" along with other popular musicians like Daddy Showkey and Baba Fryo.

After years of being inactive in the music industry, Daddy Fresh made a comeback with a song titled "Erora." The song's lyrics focused on the politicians' insensitive attitude towards the socio-economic plight of the masses, urging them to take it easy.

He itemized the several areas in which the politicians had failed the people and called for a change in their approach. Daddy Fresh's music is a classic and although he is not in the limelight anymore, his contributions to Nigerian music cannot be overlooked.

Honourable mention: African China

African China, born Chinagorom Onuoha, is a Nigerian reggae artist who gained fame in the early 2000s. His name, according to him, stands for "African Children Have Ideas Natural for African," reflecting his passion for promoting African culture and ideas through music.

African China began his professional career in 1999 and has released two albums, "Crisis" and "Mr President," both of which addressed social and political issues in Nigeria. He was popularly known for his hit songs "No Condition is Permanent" and "If You Love Somebody," which garnered widespread acceptance.

His music often addressed the struggles and challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians, and his lyrics resonated with audiences across the country. He was seen as a voice for the voiceless, and his music was often described as socially conscious and politically charged.

