2Face Idbia celebrates 1st daughter on her 16th birthday

Ehi is the music star's first child.

2Face Idibia is grateful to his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi as their first daughter, Ehi heads to high school. [Instagram/Official2Baba]
Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has celebrated his first daughter Ehi on her sixteenth birthday.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, where he showered accolades on his daughter.

"Feels like I just blinked and boom my little princess has grown into a very bright and beautiful young African Queen. Massive birthday blessings to u Ehikòwoichó (Gift from God/ God's gift)," he wrote.

"I pray for continuous love, light guidance and wisdom for u my beloved Daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Happy new year @ehi.benzy."

Happy birthday to Ehi from all of us at Pulse.

Ehi is 2Face and Pero Adeniyi's first child together.

Adeniyi and the music star have two other children Justin and Innocent Jnr.

However, the music star has several children from other women.

The singer has two sons, Nino and Zion, with his first baby mama, Sumbo Ajaba.

He has two daughters, Isabella and Olivia with his wife, Annie Idibia.

Annie and 2Face got married in May 2012.

Annie recently revealed that she was subjected to humiliation and embarrassment over her hubby's infidelity.

She made this known during the first season of the Netflix original series 'Young, Famous and African.'

"When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody," she said.

"So you know what that is? You know how many humiliations and embarrassment and damn and I was like… man… How do you repeat the same mistake twice?"

Odion Okonofua

2Face Idbia celebrates 1st daughter on her 16th birthday

