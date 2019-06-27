This was announced in a statement by the board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin in Lagos.

According to the statement, the candidates are found to have attempted to fraudulently increase their scores at the examination.

“One of the candidates, who is the main culprit, had claimed that he initially scored 290 and that it was eventually reduced to 153.

“Following this claim, he was invited by the board’s headquarters for proper screening.

“It was at this point that it was discovered and proved to him that his claim was untrue and as such, he has been deeply involved in serious infraction and forgery of the examination result.

“He, however, eventually confessed to the forgery.

Further checks on his handset also revealed that he was not alone as there were evidence that he had equally been patronised by three other candidates with their registration numbers and names stated clearly, for possible illicit upgrade and faking of results,” the statement said.

According to the statement, no efforts will be spared by the board, in identifying and sanctioning any candidate or persons who attempt to undermine the integrity of the board’s examination by whatever means.

It stated that whoever collaborated or patronised such candidates would face equal sanctions.

The statement recalled that the board had, during the release of its 2019 UTME results on May 11, explained that post examination discovery of serious infraction might lead to the withdrawal of any released results.

It further stated that a number of candidates’ results were withheld for further verification, adding that any one found not to be culpable would have his or her result processed and released.

According to the statement, consequent upon this, after due verification, a number of results were released while others were cancelled.

“There were, however, some that needed further direct interaction and interview, to establish clearly, whether they were culpable or not.

“Candidates in this category were invited to appear in eight designated centres across the country on Monday June 17.

“The centres are Abuja, Asaba, Gombe, Ibadan, Ilorin, Kaduna, Lagos and Owerri.

The affected candidates had since had the direct interraction and interview with the intelligence committee of the board to ascertain their culpability or otherwise in some discovered examination infraction,” it said.

According to the statement, 3,736 candidates are found to be either free of any blame, or entitled to the benefit of the doubt and consequently have their results processed and released.

“The initially withheld 3,736 results of candidates are now released,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 1.8 million candidates registered for the examination.