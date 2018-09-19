Pulse.ng logo
Daddy Freeze says seed sowing will only lead to more poverty

Daddy Freeze 'Seed sowing will only lead to more poverty' - Religious activist prophesies

The controversial personality has reacted to a new report that says Nigeria will have the world's poorest people by 2050.

Daddy Freeze says seed sowing will only lead to more poverty play Daddy Freeze says seed sowing will only lead to more poverty (dailypost)

Following the  GoalKeepers Report that says Nigeria will have the world's poorest people by 2050, Daddy Freeze prophesies that seed sowing will only lead to more poverty.

The annual report sheet of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has predicted that the world's poorest people will be found in just two countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria in the next thirty years.

Reacting to this scary statistics, the OAP and convenor of the Free the Sheeple Movement prophesied that things will only get worse as long as Christians continue to sow seeds to their pastors.

In his words, "Sowing seeds to pastors will only grow suffering and harvest poverty! Bill Gates is an atheist but is trying to solve the problem of a country that is predominantly Christian. According to statistics, 51% of our population of 198million is Christian."

Sowing seeds to pastors will only grow suffering and harvest poverty! - Bill Gates is an atheist, but is trying to solve the problem of a country that is predominantly christian. - According to statistics, 51% of our population of 198million is Christian. - See how far our prayers for success have taken us? Only deeper into poverty. Why? Because prayer is not in the success equation, it#emo#4oCZ##s in the revelation equation, according to Tudor Bismarck. - Our problem was revealed to us, just like the looming famine over Egypt was revealed to Pharaoh and interpreted by Joseph. - However, unlike Joseph who proffered a logical solution by setting aside a portion of the grain, we prayed, fasted, held night vigils and sowed seeds to thieves, believing they can help us out of a poverty that God himself revealed was coming! ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple

The controversial personality also took a dig at believers asking them how their several prayers and night vigils have changed the poverty rate in the country.

He said, "See how far our prayers for success have taken us? Only deeper into poverty. Why? Because prayer is not in the success equation, it's in the revelation equation, according to Tudor Bismarck. Our problem was revealed to us, just like the looming famine over Egypt was revealed to Pharaoh and interpreted by Joseph.

"However, unlike Joseph who proffered a logical solution by setting aside a portion of the grain, we prayed, fasted, held night vigils and sowed seeds to thieves, believing they can help us out of a poverty that God himself revealed was coming!"

The religious critic also reacted to another report that 10M Nigerians are no longer poor.

He wrote, "Where are they moving they to from poverty? Extreme poverty? I strongly disagree with this claim and so do other renowned agencies like:

1: The World Poverty Report.

2: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

3: The 2018 Goalkeepers report.

4: The Brookings Institution report.

5: IMF;

Who all agreed that we are getting poorer."

Freeze backed his point with more facts stating, "According to The Vanguard: "The minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma made the claim Tuesday while speaking on arrangements for the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#24) held at the conference room of the ministry in Abuja.

"He said federal government had taken steps to move over 10 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity as one of the key priorities of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP by investing in the people."

Daddy Freeze has on a religious campaign since sometime in 2016.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

