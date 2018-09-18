Pulse.ng logo
Udo-Udoma said this while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, in Abuja.

President Buhari

The minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo-Udoma has said that the Federal Government has moved over 10 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity.

According to Vanguard, he said “the government had provided 8.96million school children under the Home Grown School Feeding Programme; over 297,000 poor and vulnerable Nigerians supported with cash transfer of N5,000; successfully disbursed more than 308,000 loans of N50,000 and above under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and 200,000 Young Unemployed Graduates Empowered through the N-Power scheme , while over 308,000 had been selected for consideration for the second batch.”

The minister also said ‘‘We have taken steps towards moving our people from Poverty to prosperity. Indeed, one of the key priorities of the ERGP is investing in our people.

‘‘That objective has been behind many Government programmes, particularly the Social Investment Programme. Under this programme, we have empowered millions of Nigerian youths, women and children.

ALSO READ: 5 economic problems in the HSBC report that the Nigerian government is yet to address

‘‘To combat hunger and achieve food security, we have raised capital provisions for agriculture from N8.8billion in 2015 to N149.2billion in the 2018 budget. Over N82billion has been disbursed as credit to more than 350,000 farmers under the Anchor Borrowers’ programme. 14 moribund fertilizer blending plants have been revitalized through the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), with a total capacity of 2.3million metric tons of NPK fertilizer.

‘‘Nigeria’s milled rice production has increased by about 60% and since 2016 eight new rice mills have been brought into production.”

Global financial services organisation, HSBC Bank in a recent report, stated that a win for Buhari in 2019, raises the risk of limited economic progress and further fiscal deterioration.

