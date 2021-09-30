RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Firm announces release of 3-Phase UPS

Authors:

Pulse News

Uninterrupted power supply remains a common problem in Nigeria.

Ajibola Akindele, GM Process Automation, Schneider Electric (West Africa)
Ajibola Akindele, GM Process Automation, Schneider Electric (West Africa)

Schneider Electric has announced the launch of its Galaxy™ VL 200-500 kW (400V/480V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for industrial applications.

Recommended articles

The newest addition to the Galaxy family offers up to 99-percent efficiency in patented ECOnversion™ mode, for critical applications within industrial facilities.

Schneider Electric will be unveiling this new Galaxy VL for industrial applications at staggered times across the globe.

With Galaxy VL, Schneider Electric introduces ‘Live Swap’, a pioneering feature which delivers a touch-safe design throughout the process of adding or replacing the power modules, while the UPS is online and fully operational, which offers enhanced business continuity and no unscheduled downtime.

Galaxy VL AR
Galaxy VL AR Galaxy VL AR Pulse Nigeria

Additionally, Live Swap’s touch safe design offers increased protection for employees who no longer have to transfer the UPS to maintenance bypass or battery operation during the insertion or removal of the power modules.

"The Galaxy VL was built to reduce voltage stress on the PN junction which is what causes system failure for most UPS. Typically, this equipment (UPS) is resilient to a fault. It doesn't breakdown easily," said Morris Nmor, Enterprise Manager, Schneider Electric.

Determined to ensure that power is provided at constant, acceptable voltage, current, and frequency, Schneider Electric had in May announced that it has added new features to three of its existing UPS, to enrich customers’ experience.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons why 1851 Agidingbi app is a vibe

Firm announces release of 3-Phase UPS

Female Digital Academy sets to train women on tech skills

Anyone can now earn from trading the global financial markets with MTrading’s Copy Trade Service - no trading experience needed

World Bank okays Nigeria’s $750m economic programme

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Subscribers condmen telcos over high interest rate on data loan

UBA’s LEO continues to evolve, remains smartest banking chatbot

Experts caution CBN ahead of eNaira launch

Trending

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

House of Representatives member, Babajide Obanikoro (right) wants the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (left), to protect the naira's value

From slum boy to real estate magnate, Sujimoto births Banana Island’s tallest residential building

Sijibomi Ogundele, the CEO of Sujimoto Group. (Sujimoto)

BoICT 2021: Spectranet wins Best 4G Internet Service Provider, commits to further raising the customer service bar

BoICT 2021: Spectranet wins Best 4G Internet Service Provider, commits to further raising the customer service bar

FSI, NACOS host hackathon, seek tech solutions for Nigerians

FSI, NACOS host hackathon, seek tech solutions for Nigerians