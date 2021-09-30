The newest addition to the Galaxy family offers up to 99-percent efficiency in patented ECOnversion™ mode, for critical applications within industrial facilities.

Schneider Electric will be unveiling this new Galaxy VL for industrial applications at staggered times across the globe.

With Galaxy VL, Schneider Electric introduces ‘Live Swap’, a pioneering feature which delivers a touch-safe design throughout the process of adding or replacing the power modules, while the UPS is online and fully operational, which offers enhanced business continuity and no unscheduled downtime.

Galaxy VL AR Pulse Nigeria

Additionally, Live Swap’s touch safe design offers increased protection for employees who no longer have to transfer the UPS to maintenance bypass or battery operation during the insertion or removal of the power modules.

"The Galaxy VL was built to reduce voltage stress on the PN junction which is what causes system failure for most UPS. Typically, this equipment (UPS) is resilient to a fault. It doesn't breakdown easily," said Morris Nmor, Enterprise Manager, Schneider Electric.