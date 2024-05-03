ADVERTISEMENT
Naira slightly depreciates against dollar at official market

News Agency Of Nigeria

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the naira traded between ₦1,445.00 and ₦1,299.42 against the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), showed that the naira lost 11.71

This represents a 0.84% loss when compared to the previous trading date on Tuesday, April 30, when it exchanged at 1,390.96 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover increased to 232.84 million dollars on Thursday, up from 225.36 million dollars recorded on Tuesday.

