ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Naira ends April on strong note, gains ₦28.15 against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The local currency experienced about two weeks of steady fall by exchanging at ₦1,419 to a dollar.

The percentage increase is significant when compared to the previous trading date on Monday, April 29 [Ripples Nigeria]
The percentage increase is significant when compared to the previous trading date on Monday, April 29 [Ripples Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the gain represented a 1.98% appreciation for Naira.

The percentage increase is significant when compared to the previous trading date on Monday, April 29. The local currency experienced about two weeks of steady fall by exchanging at ₦1,419 to a dollar.

The success story was replicated in the volume of currency traded, as the total daily turnover increased. The daily turnover stood at 225.36 million dollars on Tuesday up from 147.83 million dollars recorded on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,450 and ₦1,200 against the dollar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira ends April on strong note, gains ₦28.15 against dollar

Naira ends April on strong note, gains ₦28.15 against dollar

LG electronic brings the rhythm to Nigeria with K-POP fiesta

LG electronic brings the rhythm to Nigeria with K-POP fiesta

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has been sentenced to 4 months in prison

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has been sentenced to 4 months in prison

Natures Gentle Touch holds 13th natural hair workshop

Natures Gentle Touch holds 13th natural hair workshop

How KYC issues led to recent CBN ban on Opay, Kuda, 2 other fintechs

How KYC issues led to recent CBN ban on Opay, Kuda, 2 other fintechs

Kaduna Govt, Google launch Hausa AI learning for tech education, empower women

Kaduna Govt, Google launch Hausa AI learning for tech education, empower women

Studio Monkey, 2 others launch initiative to support grassroots music

Studio Monkey, 2 others launch initiative to support grassroots music

I can't afford a day's meal - Bayelsa, Edo residents decry high food prices

I can't afford a day's meal - Bayelsa, Edo residents decry high food prices

The Future of Finance: How Quantum computing is changing the game

The Future of Finance: How Quantum computing is changing the game

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Participating in decentralised decision-making

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Decentralised decision-making

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Ensuring legal compliance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Legal compliance

Dollar and Naira [THISDAYLIVE]

Naira depreciates again, loses 0.64% against dollar at official market