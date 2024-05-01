Naira ends April on strong note, gains ₦28.15 against dollar

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the gain represented a 1.98% appreciation for Naira.

The percentage increase is significant when compared to the previous trading date on Monday, April 29. The local currency experienced about two weeks of steady fall by exchanging at ₦1,419 to a dollar.

The success story was replicated in the volume of currency traded, as the total daily turnover increased. The daily turnover stood at 225.36 million dollars on Tuesday up from 147.83 million dollars recorded on Monday.

