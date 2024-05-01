How GOTV package prices in Nigeria compare to rates in Ghana, Kenya

The hike which is the third one in 12 months has been attributed to the current economic issues in Nigeria.

Some other African countries like Ghana and Kenya have also been affected by the price increment. GOTV's parent company, Multichoice, has also blamed the recent price hike on increased operational costs, and foreign exchange challenges.

GOTV package prices in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya compared

Based on the recent price increment, the GOTV charges have noticeable differences in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria with customers in some countries paying lower than other locations.

GOTV Package Nigeria Kenya Ghana GOtv Supa+ ₦15,700 ($11.21) Ksh. 3,500 ($26.24) GHC 300 ($21.83) GOtv Supa ₦9,600 ($6.86) Ksh. 1,899 ($14.24) GHS 180 ($13.10) GOtv Max ₦7,200 ($5.14) Ksh 1,449 ($10.86) GHS 140 ($10.19) GOtv Plus ₦4,850 ($3.46) Ksh. 999 ($7.49) GHS 80 ($5.82) GOtv Value ₦3,300 ($2.36) Ksh. 649 ($4.87) GHS 40 ($2.91) GOtv Lite ₦1,575 ($1.13) Ksh. 199 ($1.49) GHS 23 ($1.67)

Kenya’s GDP per capita according to the World Bank stood at $2,113.41 in 2023. The country is categorised as a lower-middle-income country and the average monthly income as of 2022 was Sh20,123 ($150.862).

Nigeria with a GDP per capita of $1,687.57 as of 2023 recorded an average monthly salary between ₦80,000 and ₦100,000 (about $60 to $75).

Ghana’s GDP per capita as of 2024 has been recorded as $2,229.9. The country has an average monthly income of GH¢2,922 which is about $212.64.

From the chart, it can be seen that GOTV subscribers in Kenya will be paying the highest subscription amount once the increment takes effect.