ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

How GOTV package prices in Nigeria compare to rates in Ghana, Kenya

Solomon Ekanem

The latest hike in price is the third one in 12 months.

Some countries pay more than others [The Cable]
Some countries pay more than others [The Cable]

There have been a series of complaints from Multichoice customers in Nigeria following the recent price hike for GOTV and DSTV products.

Recommended articles

The hike which is the third one in 12 months has been attributed to the current economic issues in Nigeria.

Some other African countries like Ghana and Kenya have also been affected by the price increment. GOTV's parent company, Multichoice, has also blamed the recent price hike on increased operational costs, and foreign exchange challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the recent price increment, the GOTV charges have noticeable differences in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria with customers in some countries paying lower than other locations.

GOTV Package Nigeria Kenya Ghana
GOtv Supa+ ₦15,700 ($11.21) Ksh. 3,500 ($26.24) GHC 300 ($21.83)
GOtv Supa ₦9,600 ($6.86) Ksh. 1,899 ($14.24) GHS 180 ($13.10)
GOtv Max ₦7,200 ($5.14) Ksh 1,449 ($10.86) GHS 140 ($10.19)
GOtv Plus ₦4,850 ($3.46) Ksh. 999 ($7.49) GHS 80 ($5.82)
GOtv Value ₦3,300 ($2.36) Ksh. 649 ($4.87) GHS 40 ($2.91)
GOtv Lite ₦1,575 ($1.13) Ksh. 199 ($1.49) GHS 23 ($1.67)

Kenya’s GDP per capita according to the World Bank stood at $2,113.41 in 2023. The country is categorised as a lower-middle-income country and the average monthly income as of 2022 was Sh20,123 ($150.862).

Nigeria with a GDP per capita of $1,687.57 as of 2023 recorded an average monthly salary between ₦80,000 and ₦100,000 (about $60 to $75).

Ghana’s GDP per capita as of 2024 has been recorded as $2,229.9. The country has an average monthly income of GH¢2,922 which is about $212.64.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the chart, it can be seen that GOTV subscribers in Kenya will be paying the highest subscription amount once the increment takes effect.

Nigerian subscribers can, however, heave a sigh of relief as the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal on Monday, issued a restraining order on Multichoice Nigeria Limited from increasing its tariffs and cost of products and services.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How GOTV package prices in Nigeria compare to rates in Ghana, Kenya

How GOTV package prices in Nigeria compare to rates in Ghana, Kenya

Food prices decline in Bauchi, Gombe, Dutse markets, residents relieved

Food prices decline in Bauchi, Gombe, Dutse markets, residents relieved

Register now for GAMR X 2024, biggest Esports gaming event in Africa

Register now for GAMR X 2024, biggest Esports gaming event in Africa

Naira ends April on strong note, gains ₦28.15 against dollar

Naira ends April on strong note, gains ₦28.15 against dollar

LG electronic brings the rhythm to Nigeria with K-POP fiesta

LG electronic brings the rhythm to Nigeria with K-POP fiesta

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has been sentenced to 4 months in prison

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has been sentenced to 4 months in prison

Natures Gentle Touch holds 13th natural hair workshop

Natures Gentle Touch holds 13th natural hair workshop

How KYC issues led to recent CBN ban on Opay, Kuda, 2 other fintechs

How KYC issues led to recent CBN ban on Opay, Kuda, 2 other fintechs

Kaduna Govt, Google launch Hausa AI learning for tech education, empower women

Kaduna Govt, Google launch Hausa AI learning for tech education, empower women

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Participating in decentralised decision-making

Investing in DAO Governance Tokens: Decentralised decision-making

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Ensuring legal compliance

Navigating Regulatory Compliance in Crypto Investment: Legal compliance

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Investing in Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocols: Building future of finance

Dollar and Naira [THISDAYLIVE]

Naira depreciates again, loses 0.64% against dollar at official market