How to prepare for life as a Digital Nomad

As the world has become more open to these possibilities, the bar for entry is now lower than it used to be. Anyone can become a digital nomad with the right information – such as the one contained in this article. So if you’re wondering what it takes to become a digital nomad, this article is for you. But first, we explain - in simple terms - what it means to be a digital nomad.

Who are digital nomads and how can you be one?

If you have come across a remote worker who travels a lot while still completing tasks and keeping their jobs, that is a Digital Nomad. As the American Chamber of Commerce explains, “Digital nomads are remote workers, including self-employed individuals, freelancers, and employees. They may travel domestically or overseas, and the internet keeps them connected to jobs, co-workers, and clients.” It really is as simple as that.

Man working while enjoying time on a beach Adobe Stock

How to start your digital nomad journey

First, you need to have a job that fits. [Copy]writers, Virtual Assistants, Social Media Managers, Video Editors, Illustrators, Graphic Designers, and Affiliate Marketers can easily adopt this lifestyle because their work allows them deliver from any location in the world where there is a stable internet connection.

Once you secure a job that aligns with digital nomadism, you are one step in. But there is still a lot needed to prepare you for the experiences you will have as you visit new locations and explore new cultures. In the rest of this article, we will introduce you to the most important digital tools for digital nomads. These tools will make your nomadic life easier, more convenient — and even more fun! Check them out.

1. Travelling tools for digital nomads

The whole point of being a nomad is the regular movement from one region to the other and from one country to the next. To maximize your funds and get the utmost convenience while at this, you need a product that makes travel easy.

A. Skyscanner

Many experienced digital nomads swear by Skyscanner, a tool that simplifies your travel experience by giving you the cheapest flight prices and an array of airports available to you in any given location. You’ll need this especially when you are far from home.

2. Cybersecurity tools for digital nomads

As a digital nomad, you will spend a lot of time online. The challenge, however, is that Internet connection at the locations you visit cannot always be trusted for reasons such as breach of data privacy and bad Internet speed. Below, we propose a tool to help you bypass the stress of using unsafe Wi-Fi and/or slow Internet connections.

A. Virtual Private Network

Using a VPN should be non-negotiable for you because exposing your data to Internet providers and WiFi channels around the world can be risky. Not only can important information be stolen from your device, but you could also suffer a malware attack.

In simple terms, the app keeps your online activity private by making your online footsteps difficult to trace. A VPN is a digital tool trusted by digital nomads as they travel across the world. You can be sure that your personal data is secure as you surf the web and that your Internet speed cannot be throttled.

Digital Nomad Lifestyle: Work while you travel the world Shutterstock

3. Lifestyle tools every digital nomad needs

When you are traveling around a lot, you will need all the help you can get. On one hand, you could ask the locals for every single thing you need; and on the other, you could rely on lifestyle apps like Nomad List and Work From.

A. Nomad List

This tool was designed to provide you with the best-rated cities to work from. Ratings are based on stuff like the cost of living in each city, the weather, safety index, and other important factors.

B: Work From

This is another noteworthy tool for digital nomads. While Nomad List seems designed for before you visit a location, Work From is perfect for when you get there. This app helps you choose the best cafés, pubs, and coworking spaces near you at any given time and best of all, the details there are organically provided by nomads like you.

C. iTranslate

iTranslate helps you translate languages and this is useful for breaking down language and communication barriers when you meet people from different origins and locations. Also, immersing yourself in the culture of the places you visit for work can make your life easier and your experiences richer. One way to achieve this is by learning the language of the people or at least showing an effort to communicate with them in their language. You’ll be surprised at how people warm up to you when you make an effort to adopt their language and culture.

Digital Nomadism is becoming increasingly cool Travel Noire

4. Productivity tools for digital nomads

After taking care of your travel and safety, you’ll need to get to work, right? Tools like Trello, Productivity Planner, and Evernote make that part of the experience easy. Let’s have a look at how each one works.

A: Trello

Trello is a free-to-use digital product that helps you prioritize, organize and track your progress on each task. It also enables collaboration with teammates scattered in different locations, while also offering clients and coworkers insight into the progress of tasks. You can share notes and comments, upload files to keep the work going, and of course, set deadlines.

B. Productivity Planner

As the name implies, this digital tool is what you need to spend time judiciously and get more out of time spent working. With goal-setting and task-reviewing features, this product will keep your efficiency up. There are also motivational quotes to keep you driven at all times.

C. Evernote

The digital nomad life involves gathering a lot of information for work and life on the go, which means that a lot can also slip through the cracks if not quickly and adequately documented. Evernote is that digital tool that helps digital nomads save and organize all types of information and data — photos, notes, website links, and other files. Whether for work or for other private purposes, Evernote allows you note every important detail.

5. Money tools digital nomads use

Of course, finance is a very important aspect of a digital nomad’s life. Getting paid and being able to spend your money wherever you are is a top priority. This is why the digital tool listed below is important.

A. TransferWise