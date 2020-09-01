Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has thrown his weight behind former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the World Trade Organisation (WTO) chooses a new Director General in the coming days.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is vying for the position which has just been vacated by Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo.

The new WTO chief will be tasked with managing the trade war between China and the United States, initiate reforms in the face of rising protectionism and steer the world to new trade pastures in the face of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is in the running to lead the WTO (Punch)

Dangote says there’s no one better suited for the task than his compatriot.

“In these challenging times, the WTO needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.

“A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO,” Dangote said.

A handful of candidates from across the world are battling Okonjo-Iweala for the plum job.

Governments had until July 8 to nominate their candidates. These candidates have since presented themselves to the WTO’s 164 members.

The WTO usually chooses a new chief by consensus. Voting is often a last resort. This year could be different, however.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) endorsed Okonjo-Iweala in June.