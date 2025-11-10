Wizkid Shows Up Only When It Matters And It Always Does

The global Afrobeats scene is addicted to noise: new singles every Friday, TikTok challenges every week, and endless social media chatter. Then there is the unspoken pressure for artists to live online as much as they live in the studio. Everyone is performing. Everyone is talking. Everyone is available.

Except Wizkid.

Further cementing his global influence, Wizkid holds a Guinness World Record thanks to his writing contribution to Drake’s record-breaking hit, "One Dance." Critically, his Made In Lagos album achieved Gold certification in both the U.S. and the U.K., with "Essence" securing multiple Platinum certifications, achievements that were unprecedented for an African artist. All this work culminated in him being the first African artist to surpass 20 billion global audio-on-demand streams. Prolific is an understatement.

But Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, the man who helped globalise Afrobeats, has spent the past few years mastering the art of disappearance.

Since 2022, Wizkid has existed almost like a ghost. He has granted little to no interviews, no media rounds, no unnecessary statements, no attention-seeking antics. The 35-year-old icon appears when it matters and fades just as fast.

However, in 2025, Wizkid isn’t exactly quiet. He’s just strategic. After nearly two years of creative invisibility, Starboy has quietly staged a takeover, dropping features across continents while maintaining the same mysterious, almost royal distance. Wizkid’s silence isn’t weakness, it’s his most powerful move yet.

Is He Really Silent? Or Just Loud in His Own Way?

Wizkid has built his entire empire around selective visibility. He doesn’t flood the internet with selfies or snippets.

Some say Wizkid moves like a sniper; he makes one post, one comment, one perfectly timed clapback, then nothing. And yes, sometimes that shot is aimed squarely at his longtime rival, Davido.

Others describe him as Afrobeats' untouchable enigma.

To truly understand Wizkid’s silence, one must contrast it with the aggressive youth he left behind.

In his early years, Wizkid was famously hot-headed, sparring routinely on X(formerly Twitter) with anyone who dared to ‘misyarn’ towards his path.

Back then, unfiltered online confrontations were a large part of his brand. This relentless visibility and willingness to engage directly with his audience and rivals is partly how he accrued his loyal fanbase, Wizkid FC, who still regularly go to battle online on his behalf.

Does his current silence signal growth? Absolutely! The Starboy himself provided the philosophical framework for this evolution. In a profound November 2022 interview with The Guardian, Wizkid detailed the necessary fracturing of his identity, a concept reminiscent of how Beyoncé once discussed her alter ego, Sasha Fierce.

"I treat [Wizkid] as a million-dollar company, man. It’s a business, not me," he told the publication. This quote clarifies the entire strategic withdrawal.

The silence is the CEO protecting the brand. He acknowledges the battle for visibility remains, admitting: "Most of the time, I don’t want cameras in my face. But I understand why I have to. That’s one of the things I still battle with. I just want to live a normal life."

As with Beyoncé, there is a level of dissociation between his public and private identities. As he grows older, he yearns for authenticity: "I would love for people to get 100% Wiz Ayo Balogun. To give people one [person], the true me in my realest form.”

The silence is the negotiation between the two men.

The most fascinating, and perhaps, maybe frustrating thing about Wizkid’s silence is the quiet contradiction behind it.

"I’m about to go crazy on their asses this election," he told The Guardian, referencing the upcoming 2023 elections. His message to the political class was sharp: “All these old men are going out of power this time. They need to go to an old people’s home and chill out.”

This vocal commitment set a powerful expectation. Yet, when the 2023 elections came around, with all the controversy, buzz, and talk about youth power, Wizkid maintained radio silence.

This silence was not just a lapse; it was a betrayal for many who rely on his powerful voice. It confirmed that Starboy remains adamant that he won’t make political music in the future, reserving his immense influence for moments that align with his personal timing, not necessarily the national emergency.

This strategic restraint is mirrored in his rivalries. Let’s be honest, Wizkid often logs on, not to advocate for a nation, but when he feels the irresistible urge to verbally dismantle his eternal rival, Davido.

It is almost poetic at this point. He logs off for months, then suddenly reappears to drop a handful of tweets sharp enough to slice through the timeline or shade his rival. He does not debate neither does he defend. He simply posts and then vanishes again, leaving fans and blogs to fight over the debris.

He does not engage because he knows doesn’t need to. The silence after the chaos does the talking. It’s the sound of a man who knows he’s already won.

Even when controversy comes knocking; and it has – Wizkid never reacts. Take 2017, when rumours surfaced of a domestic dispute involving his manager and partner, Jada Pollock (Jada P). The internet went wild, expecting a statement, an explanation, a clapback, anything.

Wizkid gave them silence. By refusing to speak, he denied the story oxygen. It faded as quickly as Arsenal FC’s title hopes in the 2024/25 football season.

And all Wizkid had to do was absolutely nothing. He has repeatedly showed his masterclass in restraint. Wizkid doesn’t let the internet drag him into chaos and why should he? When he has a digital army willing and ready annihilate all and any who dares cross his path.

Wizkid’s Calculated 2025 Collaboration Run

While everyone thought he was in hibernation, the certified hitmaker was actually plotting.

In 2025, Wizkid has made an strategic resurgence, featuring on numerous songs, including "Gimme Dat" with Ayra Starr, "Billionaires Club" with Olamide & Darkoo, "Forever Be Mine" with Gunna, and “BIG TIME” with Odumodublvck, “MONEY CONSTANT” with DJ Tunez, DJ Maphorisa, and Mavo. Other collaborations include "Kai!" with Olamide, "Lighter" with David Guetta & A7S, "Dynamite" with Tyla, and "Getting Paid" with Sarz, Asake & Skillibeng. It’s a stellar lineup that proves one thing: Wizkid doesn’t chase trends; trends orbit him.

These aren’t random features. Wizkid is aligning himself with the next wave while reminding everyone that he is still the standard, the blueprint.

And his collaboration with Ayra Starr has already landed him his sixth Grammy nomination, with "Gimme Dat" named among the contenders in the Best African Music Performance category. Starboy is not flooding playlists, he’s curating impact. Every verse feels like an appearance, not a feature. Every record reminds the industry that silence and dominance can coexist. This is not a man returning from a break because never truly left the game. Wizkid maintained a chokehold on the industry.

Wizkid’s Power in Not Performing

In a generation where artists overshare and burn out their mystique, Wizkid is a contradiction and that’s exactly why he remains untouchable.

Having reached god-tier status in Afrobeats, Wizkid does not need to chase relevance. Relevance chases him

His silence is a rej6ection of the celebrity hamster wheel. It’s his way of saying: I’m not here to entertain you every day. I’m here to remind you why I don’t have to.

He doesn’t need daily engagement to stay relevant. His catalogue does the talking: Superstar (2011), Made In Lagos (2020), "Essence", "Ojuelegba", "Come Closer", amongst others. His silence works because his music has already done the heavy lifting. Wizkid is redefining what power looks like in the digital era. Power isn’t constant posting. Power isn’t loud. Power is knowing you can disappear for a year and still have every blog, every fanbase, every rival artist waiting for your next move.

