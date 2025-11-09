Wizkid and Asake Thrill Thousands With ‘MMS’ Performance at Brooklyn’s Red Bull Symphonic

Afrobeats just had another major moment as Asake took over Red Bull Symphonic in New York City. Asake joined a prestigious list of U.S. headliners, following rapper Rick Ross in Atlanta (2022) and producer Metro Boomin in Los Angeles (2023). While the sold-out show itself was a major milestone, it was the unannounced appearance of Afrobeats icon Wizkid that shattered social media.

Out of nowhere, Wizkid walked on stage, sparking wild reactions from Brooklyn’s biggest Theatre. Together, they performed their 2024 hit “MMS”, backed by a full orchestra.

Asake’s street-pop energy met Wizkid’s smooth, calm flow as Starboy dazzled fans with his laid back vibe that got fans talking on the internet.

Asake also previewed an exciting new track during his performance at the Brooklyn Kings Theatre.

And beyond the hype, it meant something. Wizkid showing up for Asake was a powerful moment with the Afrobeats legend standing next to one of its new kings.

Wizkid himself has had a big year too. Even while celebrating others, he’s still collecting wins. The prolific hitmaker is up for a Grammy in 2026 for “Gimme Dat” with Ayra Starr, nominated in the Best African Music Performance category.

How Fans Reacted

Clips of their performance flooded timelines with fans reacting on social media platforms such as X(formerly Twitter).

One user @flyometrics wrote: “Now I understand why Wiz fans love him with every iota of their being. He’s AURA himself, effortlessly talented. Delivery 100%, class personified”

Another user @AyoEchika commented: “Asake is such a lucky boy because he has two big brothers in the music industry. Olamide and big wiz”

One other user @jerugr8 quipped: “Asake no small again ooo”

Asake is Taking Afrobeats to New Heights

This was Asake’s night, no doubt. The two-time Grammy nominee became the first African artist to headline the U.S. edition of Red Bull Symphonic, a concert series that pairs today’s stars with a full orchestra.

The idea is to basically take their songs and flip them into a whole new live experience.

Asake, who studied Theatre Arts, took the challenge seriously. Known for blending fújì, Amapiano, and street-pop, he stepped onto that stage with a vision. Backed by conductor Glenn Alexander II and a 33-piece orchestra, he reimagined his biggest hits in full classical style.

“Classical music was influential in my childhood and love for music, and blending it with fújì, Afrobeats, and amapiano alongside a full orchestra is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I'm excited for what it will do for the culture, and for my fans to rediscover my music in a new light,” Asake explained.

On the orchestra’s side, the respect was mutual. Conductor Alexander II spoke on the balance between innovation and authenticity: “The last thing you want is a cheap version of something, right? That would be disrespectful to the integrity of the music.”

