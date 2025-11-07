Burna Boy Leads the Way as Davido, Wizkid, Ayra Starr Bag Grammy Nominations

The 68th edition of the Grammy Awards has officially announced its nominees, and Afrobeats stars have made a thunderous impact.

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and Omah Lay are all up for major honours as Africa’s sound continues to rise on the world stage.

The nominations reveal a confident moment for Afrobeats, and for Nigeria, it's a sign that its stars are shaping global music conversations like never before.

Burna Boy leads as Afrobeats stars dominate key categories

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s list shines with African colour. The Recording Academy’s Best African Music Performance category features several familiar Nigerian names:

Best African Music Performance Grammy Nominees

“Love” — Burna Boy

“With You” — Davido featuring Omah Lay

“Hope & Love” — Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gimme Dat” — Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid

“Push 2 Start” — Tyla

Burna Boy also breaks through beyond Africa-focused recognition, landing nominations in Best Global Music Album for his 2025 album No Sign of Weakness. His ability to blend global rhythms with African storytelling has earned him another shot at Grammy glory.

Best Global Music Album Grammy Nominees

Sounds Of Kumbha — Siddhant Bhatia

ADVERTISEMENT

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

Éclairer le monde – Light the World — Youssou N’Dour

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) — Shakti

Chapter III: We Return to Light — Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy’s global stride and Nigeria’s new frontier

For Burna Boy, these nominations underline his dominance and consistency.

Having already secured a Grammy in 2021 for Best Global Music Album with Twice as Tall, the hitmaker now looks to extend his reach with No Sign of Weakness. His Afro-fusion sound keeps Nigeria at the forefront of the world’s music map.

For many fans, the nominations for Davido are a well-deserved, long-awaited triumph.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Afrobeats star, who recently became a Recording Academy Voting Member, sees his collaboration “With You” with Omah Lay nominated for Best African Music Performance.

Davido’s inclusion in this category is a true highlight. It celebrates an artist who has spent over a decade building a global empire. And for Omah Lay, it marks his first ever Grammy nomination.

Meanwhile, Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s collaboration “Gimme Dat” reinforces the new-school energy shaping Afrobeats’ second wave.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mavin superstar has already bagged a Grammy nomination for her 2021 smash "Rush" at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best African Music Performance. And her recent nomination also counts as a massive win for Nigerian female artists

When is the 68th Annual Grammy Awards?

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 1 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California (formerly the Staples Center).

The event will bring together the best of global music, celebrating artistry across continents.