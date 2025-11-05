All the Times Ayra Starr Has Given Us Major Beauty Inspo

Ayra Starr, or Sabi Girl, as we call her sometimes, is a 23-year-old singer and songwriter signed to Mavin Records. Debuting in 2021 with her self-titled EP, Ayra Starr and its lead single ‘Away,’ which spent two consecutive weeks at number four on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 chart and peaked at number 17 on Billboard’s Top Thriller Global chart. Ayra’s journey to global stardom has been nothing short of meteoric.

Following the release of her defining debut album, 19 & Dangerous, in 2021, her position as one of Africa’s hottest rising stars became undeniable. Since then, she’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, like Wizkid, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, and Leigh-Anne, to name a few. Her latest single, ‘Who’s Dat Girl’, featuring Rema, currently sits at number three on Apple Music’s Hot 100 chart.

Aside from her music, Ayra Starr has also established herself as a beauty and style icon. Just like how she fuses R&B, Afrobeats, and pop effortlessly in her music, Ayra experiments with her looks fearlessly by switching hairstyles and makeup with every new era, yet somehow staying true to her “Sabi Girl” energy. Here are all the times she’s given us major beauty inspiration:

1. The Ginger Braids Era

When Ayra Starr first dropped her debut album, ‘19 & Dangerous’, in 2021, she instantly gave us an iconic hair moment. In the music video for the smash hit ‘Bloody Samaritan’, she rocked long, ginger-coloured braids. It was her first big hair statement, moving away from the simpler, dark, knotless braids she’d worn before.

This look was bold and edgy, and the striking colour complemented her skin tone, immediately cementing her as a style risk-taker. Honestly, after that video dropped, you couldn’t scroll through Instagram without seeing someone trying to recreate those signature ginger braids. READ ALSO: Balenciaga’s “Destroyed” Jacket is Taking the Internet by Storm

2. The Luxe Brown Wig As Madame Starr’s Signature

In 2024, during her The Year I Turned 21 era, Ayra’s go-to hairstyle was a well-laid brown wig. She showed us just how versatile this colour could be, serving up multiple stunning variations.

From the glamorous, voluminous curls she wore for her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to the chic, perfectly coiffed style she debuted while attending the Christian Louboutin show in Paris (where she introduced her glamorous alter ego, 'Madame Starr'). During this time, she embraced warm brown wigs in different styles and textures that made her look radiant.

2. The Versatile Pixie Cut

The pixie cut has arguably become Ayra Starr’s signature hairstyle at this point. She has had so many brilliant iterations of it over the past year, and it’s no wonder it suits her so well!

The main reason this short, sharp style works is because of her heart-shaped face. This face shape is characterised by a wider forehead and cheekbones that gently narrow down to a delicate chin.



The soft volume on top and the shorter sides of a good pixie cut help to balance a heart shape by highlighting her stunning cheekbones and drawing attention straight to her eyes. From jet black, dark brown, or side-swept, the pixie cut lets her natural beauty shine READ ALSO: Inside Tyla’s “Chanel” Music Video: Every Iconic Chanel Look She Wore

The Edgy Half-Shaved Look

One of Ayra’s most experimental hairstyles to date is the edgy half-weave, half-shaved look (sometimes called an undercut weave). It’s bold, unexpected, and gives her that rockstar edge she’s known for.

