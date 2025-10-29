Olamide Badoo: Why I Refused To Rap In English For Global Validation

When the conversation around Nigerian hip hop legends arises, Olamide Badoo’s name sits firmly at the top of the list.

From his breakout in the early 2010s to becoming a full-blown cultural force, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji has built an empire around authenticity, consistency, and a fearless embrace of his roots.

The YBNL boss is not only responsible for his own catalogue of timeless street anthems, but for discovering and nurturing some of the country’s biggest modern stars, from Lil Kesh to Fireboy DML to Asake.

What sets Olamide apart isn’t just his ear for hits or his dominance on the charts. It is his refusal to conform. In an era when many Nigerian artists switched to English or diluted their sound in search of international recognition, Olamide doubled down on the streets that made him.

ADVERTISEMENT

His use of Yoruba: rich, expressive, and deeply local, has become one of his most defining traits.

Olamide On Staying True to His Roots

During a recent interview with Eddie Kaddi on BBC Radio 1 Extra, Olamide spoke candidly about the philosophy behind his decision to rap in his native language rather than switching to English for global appeal.

His words revealed a sense of pride that goes beyond music.

He said: “Growing up and seeing the likes of Awilo Longomba doing his thing, Brenda Fassi (…). These people never tried to infuse English by force or anything. They were just doing their thing. Key thing is you have to identify your audience. Once you identify your audience, then the rest of the world are going to catch up eventually. So I have to stay true to myself no matter what it is, where it is in this world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old star added: “I’m a Naija boy. If I want to wear my Agbada and my Dashiki, I will do it. Let them know what I’m really all about — my heritage, my lineage, my culture, my food. You just have to stay true to yourself and that’s the only way you can become comfortable in life. I’m comfortable in my skin, I’m a Naija guy, Yoruba boy. I’ve got H-factor and all that. And I’m proud about it.”

That statement alone captures the very essence of Olamide’s career, a superb balance of street confidence, cultural loyalty, and an unshakeable belief in himself.

It is the same attitude that has fuelled his rise from Bariga to global acclaim, without ever having to abandon his linguistic or sonic identity.

Olamide’s Global Impact Born from Local Confidence

ADVERTISEMENT

Olamide’s perspective challenges the long-held notion that global success must come from western validation.

For years, African artists have felt pressured to fit a global pop template by often trading their native langide’s defiance of that trend has not only reshaped the landscape of Nigerian rap but has influenced a new generation of artists to stay rooted while still dreaming global.