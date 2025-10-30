Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' is undoubtedly one of the most successful albums in the recent history of Afrobeats. Its domestic and international success has earned it numerous accolades and firmly secures its place in history.

Since its release, the album has become one of the most successful Nigerian albums since 1999 with record-breaking feats across several countries.

Here are 11 milestones accomplished by Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' (MIL)

'Made In Lagos' is the first African Album to debut on the US Spotify Global Albums Chart. It is the first Nigerian album to spend multiple weeks atop the Billboard World Album Chart, spending three weeks at the top of the chart.

It spent 86 weeks on the Billboard World Album Charts, thus becoming the longest-charting Nigerian project in the chart's history. It tops Fela's 'The Black President', which spent 45 weeks on the chart.

'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to spend consecutive weeks at the summit of the Billboard World Album Charts, spending 7 weeks at the top. The album earned a Grammy nomination in the World Album Category at the 2022 Grammy Awards. 'Essence' also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song.

The album peaked at number 28 on the Billboard 200, which was a Nigerian record at the time. It is the first African album certified Gold in the United States. The hit single 'Essence' is the first Afrobeats song to earn a platinum plaque in the United States.

