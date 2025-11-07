The race for Nigeria’s most-streamed projects of 2025 is taking shape, and it’s the usual giants leading the charge. According to new data compiled by The Debut Hub, a prominent music insights page on X (formerly Twitter), Davido, Burna Boy, and BNXN occupy the top three spots in its ranking of the most-streamed Nigerian albums on Spotify this year so far.

While the chart is not an official Spotify release, it has become one of the most widely circulated and discussed streaming summaries within the Afrobeats scene. The list showcases a market that has generated a staggering 2.214 billion streams from just 20 projects this year.

The list shows what Nigerian audiences and the global Afrobeats diaspora have been listening to throughout 2025.

Davido’s “5ive” and Burna Boy’s “No Sign of Weakness” Dominate the Charts

According to list curated by the aforementioned outlet, Davido’s fifth studio album, 5ive, leads the list with an impressive 320 million streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed Nigerian project of 2025 so far. Released earlier this year, the album has been praised for its confident blend of Afrobeats, pop, and amapiano influences.

Following closely behind is Burna Boy’s No Sign of Weakness with 250 million streams, maintaining the Grammy winner’s strong presence on global streaming charts. Burna’s project continues his streak of top-performing albums, a run that began with African Giant in 2019 and extended through Twice As Tall, Love Damini, and I Told Them….

BNXN (formerly Buju) takes the third spot with his album CAPTAIN, amassing 193 million streams. The achievement is particularly notable for an artist who, only a few years ago, was celebrated mainly for his collaborations. CAPTAIN has proven that BNXN can carry an entire project to commercial success.

The rest of the top 10, as shared by the aforementioned outlet, includes Odumodublvck’s THE MACHINE IS COMING at 153 million, as well as projects from Olamide, Asake, Ruger, all crossing significant streaming milestones. Each entry reflects a growing appetite for diverse sounds within the Nigerian music ecosystem, from street-hop and amapiano to R&B-infused Afrofusion.

Wizkid’s Absence Explained

One of the most noticeable aspects of the 2025 ranking is the absence of Wizkid, who has been one of Afrobeats’ defining global figures for more than a decade. His name not appearing on this year’s project chart doesn’t reflect a dip in relevance, it’s simply a matter of timing.

Wizkid’s last album, Morayo, was released in November 2024, a deeply personal tribute album named after his late mother. Because the project dropped late in the year, it falls outside the time window The Debut Hub used to compile its 2025 list.

However, the album set a new record for the highest opening week for an African artist on Spotify.

Still, Wizkid’s voice has been everywhere this year. Instead of a solo album cycle, he’s focused on strategic collaborations across genres and continents. In 2025 alone, he’s appeared on bangers like “Gimme Dat” with Ayra Starr, “Billionaires Club” with Olamide & Darkoo, “Forever Be Mine” with Gunna, “Dynamite” with Tyla, amongst others.

Each track has pulled in millions of streams globally, reinforcing Wizkid’s enduring status as one of Afrobeats’ most bankable voices.

Big Wiz has effectively turned himself into the genre’s most sought-after guest feature, ensuring constant presence in the global conversation while avoiding the fatigue of a traditional album campaign.

Beyond the Big Three: What the Numbers Say About Afrobeats in 2025

The list is a reflection of how far Afrobeats has travelled. The fact that all twenty projects on its 2025 list reportedly crossed 50 million streams on Spotify speaks volumes about the genre’s global consistency and streaming power.

It also reinforces the notion that Afrobeats is no longer defined by a handful of megastars. While Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid remain the genre’s pillars, acts like Rema, BNXN, Odumodublvck, Asake, and Ayra Starr are expanding the sound’s emotional range and sonic direction.

Top 20 Most-Streamed Nigerian Projects of 2025 So Far

Here is the full list, as compiled by The Debut Hub page on X:

1, 5ive (Davido) — 320M

2, No Sign Of Weakness (Burna Boy) — 250M

3, CAPTAIN (BNXN) — 193M

4, THE MACHINE IS COMING (ODUMODUBLVCK) — 153M

5, OFA: Deluxe Edition (Oxlade) — 145M

6, Olamidé (Olamide) — 127M

7, Protect Sarz At All Costs (Sarz) — 114M

8, Catharsis (Fola) — 110M

9, Shakur (Deluxe) (T.I BLAZE) — 94.9M

10, Children of Africa (EP) (Seyi Vibez) — 84.8M

11, Uzama The 3rd (EP) (Famous Pluto) — 79.6M

12, Gen Z (Zinoleesky) — 73.5M

13, Olayemi (EP) (Fido) — 73.2M

14, Before We Became Strangers (EP) (Kunmie) - 62.4M

15, Synergy (EP) (Hyce, BoyPee & Brown Joel) - 57.7M

16, Symbol Of Hope (Zlatan) - 57.5M

17, Uncle K: Lemon Chase (EP) (Kizz Daniel) - 56.6M

18, Viva Lavida (Joeboy) - 54.4M

19, BlownBoy RU (Ruger) - 54.1M

20, INDUSTRY MACHINE (ODUMODUBLVCK) — 53.5M