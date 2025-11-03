Cry, Post, or Go Silent — The Art of Nigerian Celebrity Damage Control

In Nigeria, fame is not for the faint-hearted. The spotlight is bright, but it burns. One small mistake, and the same people who hailed you yesterday will drag you like they never liked your music, movies, or even your smile. Public drama is not an accident in celebrity life, it is simply part of the script. The real game is how you handle it.c

In today’s fame economy, perception is everything. A celebrity’s value is no longer about pure talent, it’s about image. In a world where one viral post can end a career, the modern Nigerian star lives and dies by their Public Relations (PR) strategy.

Some stars cry. Some fight. Some act like nothing happened. But only a few master the art of survival.

From emotional apologies to legal counterattacks, from silence to showmanship, here are five major PR strategies Nigerian celebrities have used to navigate chaos, save face, and protect their brand.

1. The Strategy of Accountability

This one is simple but deadly effective. You have to own up fast, sound sorry, and cry if you must. The idea is to disarm the public with emotion before they destroy you with outrage. Below are some examples of celebrities who’ve utilized this effectively:

9ice

When a video of Afrobeats icon 9ice (Abolore Akande) cheating went viral, he didn’t wait for damage to spread. He dropped a raw, emotional video titled “Save a Sinking Vessel.” No PR jargon. No lawyer. Just heartbreak and guilt.

He begged his wife, Sunkanmi, for forgiveness. He admitted he had “done something shameful.” It was risky but brilliant. He flipped the trending headline from “9ice cheats” to “9ice fights for his family.” His speed and vulnerability shut down speculation and bought him empathy.

Tonto Dikeh

We can’t forget the three-year feud between Nollywood titans Tonto Dikeh and Tonto Mercy Johnson-Okojie. The feud dates back to 2013 when Tonto called Mercy’s first child Purity, a “witch” after the latter resumed acting four months after giving birth to her first child, Purity, in the U.S.

Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet]

When Tonto Dikeh publicly apologized to Mercy Johnson for past insults, it wasn’t random. It was timing. She had just had her own child.

By linking her apology to her new role as a mother, she turned a past feud into a personal growth story. The move showed maturity, and it erased years of bad blood. It repositioned Tonto as a self-aware, evolving woman.

Burna Boy

Following intense public criticism for his controversial claim that Afrobeats lacked substance, which caused a huge rift with fans and peers, the Grammy winner later issued a public clarification and apology.

He admitted he did not fully understand the global unifying importance of the Afrobeats tag. His admission was strategic as he took accountability. Some would argue his apology came two years late, but better late than never..

2. Controlling The Narrative

Sometimes, the best PR move is to tell your story before someone else does. It’s not about defence, it Is about dominance and some celebrities have mastered this expertly.

Tiwa Savage

When a blackmailer threatened to leak her private video, the Afrobeats Queen refused to pay a dime. Instead, she went public first, giving an exclusive interview to American Power 105. 1 radio host Angie Martinez.

By breaking the story herself, she turned the headlines from “Tiwa’s scandal” to “Tiwa fights blackmail.” When the video eventually leaked, the world already saw her as the victim, not the villain. That’s top-tier crisis control.

Burna Boy

During the high-profile gossip surrounding a failed promise of a Lamborghini (amid the Sophia Egbueje and Ama Reginald Saga), Burna Boy faced indirect criticism.

His response was immediate and defiant, using a performance freestyle dubbed “Why Are You Shouting” to directly address the noise. The lyrics of the freestyle were self-explanatory: “I no buy Lambo, is that why you are shouting.”

This maneuver transformed the public's insult into a line of artistic defiance, demonstrating a mastery of monetizing controversy by turning online gossip into memorable content and artistic commentary.

Funke Akindele

When Funke Akindele was arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown laws, she could have gone quiet. Instead, the Nollywood actress leaned in.

After her sentence, she released a government-approved awareness video about COVID-19 safety. In one move, she turned punishment into purpose. She shifted the narrative from “lawbreaker” to “public health advocate.” A perfect example of how you flip the script.

3. The Strategy of Silence

Sometimes silence isn’t fear, it’s strategy. You let the outrage burn itself out. You don’t give people fresh content to fight with and these celebrities know the game too well.

Wizkid

Most times when Wizkid is dragged online for his love life, fashion, or political silence, he never explains.

The hitmaker is a master of this technique. With the exception of his long-standing feud with Davido, when Big Wiz is dragged into public controversies, including critiques of his political silence or personal life – the Grammy winner often maintains complete silence.

By only posting professional updates or focusing on his music, he starves the negative story of oxygen, ensuring that his brand remains above the fray and focused on his artistic output. That silence kills gossip. It leaves trolls talking to themselves.

Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve Nnaji (Instagram/Genevieve Nnaji)

Whenever rumours about Genevieve Nnaji’s personal life emerged on social media, the celebrated Nollywood icon rarely defends or denies. Known for her minimal appearances on social media, her silence has always been louder than the press.

4. The Strategy of Giveaway/Public Goodwill

When things get messy, flood the public with good deeds. Make your generosity louder than your scandal. Such is the case with these celebrities who have effortlessly mastered this trick.

Davido

Davido is the undisputed master here. Whenever drama hits, whether about relationships, rivals, or family, OBO buries it under massive charity moves.

On another occasion, a conversation between Davido and one of his followers escalated after the singer hit out at the user on X for advising him to ignore trolls. This statement angered the Grammy-nominee, who threatened to unfollow her. The lady swiftly apologised to OBO, adding that it was not her intention to upset him. She also begged him not to unfollow her. The Afrobeats star quoted one of her posts advertising her business, declaring his intention to build her a shop and asked her to send him a DM. The lady did as told and shared a screenshot of their chat, where Davido had asked her for the cost of a shop and for her to send her account details.