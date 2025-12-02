Simi Sanya And Femi Dapson’s Kiss Embarasses Me - Perliks

On this episode of Pulse fun facts, Femi Dapson and Perliks open up about their first impressions of each other, weird habits, secret talents, the funniest things they’ve experienced on set, and even the reckless decisions they’ve made in the name of creativity. They revisit their early struggles, the iconic HP laptop that changed their lives, their craziest on-set incidents, spontaneous decisions that almost cost them money, and the heartfelt lessons they’ve learned about love and life.