Wizkid @ 35: 10 stellar records set by the Nigerian superstar musician

For over a decade, Wizkid has been one of the most commercially successful artists from Nigeria, whose music has significantly contributed to the global popularity of Afrobeats.

Since impacting the Nigerian mainstream as a 20-year-old in 2011 with his debut album 'Superstar', Wizkid has soared to superstar status, thus becoming one of the greatest and most influential artists in Nigerian and African history.

When it comes to the soundscape, Wizkid's music has a profound influence on a generation of artists whose music and success he inspired.

Wizkid is also a prominent force in the exportation of Nigerian music, with his collaborations and hit records propelling Afrobeats to a global audience.

As the Grammy winner celebrates his 35th birthday, we look at 10 stellar records he has set throughout his illustrious career.

10 stellar records set by Nigerian superstar Wizkid

1. First Nigerian artist to enter the Guinness World Record after Drake's 'One Dance' became the first song to reach 1 billion Spotify streams.

2. First Nigerian artist to reach NO. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Drake's 'One Dance'.

3. First Nigerian artist to reach the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 as a lead artist with 'Essence' remix feat Tems & Justin Bieber, which peaked at NO. 9.

4. First Nigerian artist to win a main category at the BET Awards with 'Essence' feat Tems & Justin Bieber, which won the prize for Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Awards.

5. First Nigerian artist to win an American Music Award with 'Essence' winning Favourite R&B Song in 2022.

6. First Nigerian artist to headline the O2 Arena for three consecutive nights. A feat he achieved with his 'Made In Lagos' tour in 2021.

7. First Nigerian to have an album certified RIAA Gold with 'Made In Lagos'.

8. He is the most-streamed Nigerian artist on Spotify with over 8.7 billion streams.

9. One of the most decorated Headies Awards winners with 17 wins including twice winning the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.