My Best Friend Took My Business Idea and Became a Millionaire

We used to joke that if one of us made it, the other would never suffer. That was the kind of friendship we had. Or at least, the kind I thought we had.

We used to joke that if one of us made it, the other would never suffer. That was the kind of friendship we had. Or at least, the kind I thought we had. Kunle and I met during NYSC. We were both broke, ambitious, and tired of waiting for things to happen for us. We'd sit in his one-room apartment at night, drinking garri and dreaming out loud. I was the 'idea' person. He was the listener. Or so I thought.

The business idea came to me after I noticed a gap in the market. It was simple, scalable, and perfectly suited to the Nigerian economy. I spent weeks researching, writing notes, and sketching plans in my notebook. Kunle was always there. “Guy, this thing go blow,” he’d say. “Just don’t let anybody steal it.” I trusted him. That was my first mistake.

When I finally decided to pitch the idea properly, Kunle was the first person I called. I explained everything! The model, the pricing, even the suppliers I’d contacted. He asked smart questions. I felt proud. It felt like we were building something together, even though I never said he was a partner.

Two months later, Kunle stopped picking up my calls. At first, I thought he was busy. Then I saw it. A Twitter post. Someone I followed congratulating him on his “new startup.” It clicked. My chest tightened. “This was my idea!” I screamed mentally. Same structure. Same language. Even the same pain points I’d explained to him in confidence.

I confronted him immediately.“Bro, what is this?” I asked, sending screenshots. He replied hours later. “Guy, calm down. Ideas are not owned. Execution is what matters.” I felt sick. Within six months, his business took off. Investors came in. Media interviews followed. I watched him on Instagram, smiling in fitted suits, speaking confidently about “how he identified a market gap.” My market gap. Meanwhile, I was still struggling to pay rent.

The betrayal cut deeper because it wasn’t just business. It was personal. This was the same person who borrowed money from me when his mum was sick. The same person I defended when people said he was selfish. The same person who once told me, “If I blow, you blow.” When I tried to speak up publicly, people told me to let it go. “You have no proof.” “You should have registered it.” “Welcome to entrepreneurship.” Even mutual friends slowly drifted away. Nobody wanted to be on the wrong side of success.

