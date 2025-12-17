Detty December: Davido & Wizkid Headlines GTCO’s End-of-Year Party

Davido and Wizkid lit up the GTCO end-of-year party with surprise performances and memorable moments. Relive the highlights from the night.

On Tuesday night, December 16, 2025, two of Nigeria’s biggest music stars crossed paths in a way few people saw coming. Davido and Wizkid both performed at GTCO’s annual end-of-year party. There was no prior announcement that hinted at a joint appearance. For many attendees and viewers online, the surprise was the entire point. Clips began circulating shortly after the event, showing both artists delivering separate performances at the same venue on the same night.

Wizkid performing at GTCO's party.



Banks may throw the best end-of-the-year parties after all. pic.twitter.com/J2oRtdRkC8 — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) December 17, 2025

The event, which took place at Lulu Beach, saw two of Afrobeats' leading megastars, Davido and Wizkid, thrill fans to a collection of their hit songs.



At the event, Wizkid declared Detty December open to the cheering crowd.

"Who else go start Detty December if not Daddy Yo! I officially announce the start of Detty December,” before following up with a rendition of some of his hit singles in a performance that lasted nearly 15 minutes.

"Who else go start Detty December if not Daddy Yo! I officially announce the start of Detty December."



- Wizkid pic.twitter.com/2WgxyMOmOb — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) December 17, 2025

Davido had spent a good part of 2025 thrilling fans worldwide with his hit songs. Yesterday night, it was the turn of the Lagoscians as he performed banger after banger, which he topped off with the smash hit 'With You' featuring Omah Lay, which is widely considered the Song of the Year.

🚨 Davido performing at the GTCO End of the Year Party last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S5ZwUDsDi6 — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) December 17, 2025

Multinationals Are Giving Fans The Chance To See Afrobeats Biggest Stars

In 2024, GTCO's end-of-the-year party was headlined by Burna Boy. Fidelity Bank hired Davido to thrill guests at their December party while oil company OandO and billionaire Tony Elumelu both paid top dollar to have all three of Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid headline their events.

Wizkid and Davido's recent appearance at GTCO 2025 end-of-the-year event continues this trend of multinational booking Afrobeats' biggest stars.



In an ecosystem where fans have to wait till December to see Afrobeats top stars perform at concerts whose prices are becoming increasingly more expensive, multinationals are stepping in to bridge the gap.

At these events, which are usually free, fans get the rare chance to experience live performances from stars whose concerts would have cost hundreds of thousands to attend.



This effort of multinationals in the Nigerian music touring circuit is not new. For decades, these companies have taken premium musical experience across the country while also partnering with artists and promoters to subsidise concerts.

Where Next To See Wizkid & Davido Perform

Both Davido and Wizkid have been confirmed as headliners for the WeLoveYa Festival in Cotonou, Benin Republic holding fromDecember 27-28, 2025.



Davido is also set to headline the Flytime Fest in Lagos on December 25. Fans will also get to see Wizkid at the Tafawa Balewa Square on December 28, where he will be headlining "The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) Experience."