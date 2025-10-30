“Tyla Braids” Are the Latest Viral Hairstyle Everyone’s Trying

There’s a new hairstyle building momentum on social media, and it has Tyla written all over it. The “Tyla braids,” as they’re now called, are the latest obsession among beauty creators and hairstylists online. Yes, sure, Tyla didn’t invent them, but she definitely made them popular. The style itself is a remix of doll braids , only sleeker and more structured. It’s cornrows in the front, styled with a clean side-part, and a sew-in at the back for a perfect finish.

Unlike regular braids that rely entirely on extensions, Tyla braids use a combination of natural braiding and a weave to create volume and movement. The process is simple but clever: part your hair down the middle or slightly to the side, braid the front section with your natural hair , and then sew in extensions at the back. Because it’s a sew-in, the ends flow like real hair, which lets you play around with styles like short bobs, soft curls, or those flirty dolly ends that bounce with movement.

Tyla’s own take was a chic, short bob, which is quite fitting, because the bob has practically become her signature this year.

How Tyla Made It Trend

Tyla first showed off the look during her appearance at the H&M Fashion Launch in Brazil on August 25, 2025. The sleek side-parted cornrows, paired with a bouncy bob, made her stand out instantly, showing viewers that protective hairstyles can be worn to huge fashion shows such as that one.

She wore it again in the poster for her single "Chanel", proving it wasn't just a one-time experiment but part of her current era's aesthetic. While the rest of the world is only just catching on, Tyla has been quietly building this hair trend for months. It's not unusual for her looks to go viral weeks or even months after she debuts them. Sometimes trends need time to simmer, and with Tyla, it always starts with a simple post, a red carpet moment, or a music video. Before long, the look becomes the next big thing.

Why Tyla Braids Work So Well

Part of what makes Tyla braids appealing is how wearable they are. They’re a middle ground between braids and sew-ins, giving the best of both worlds with structure in front, flexibility at the back. For Nigerian stylists, the style is easy to recreate with minimal tension, especially for natural hair. Also, because the back is a weave, maintenance is easier than a full head of braids. It’s protective, versatile, and can easily transition from casual to red carpet.

Our Favourite Tyla Hairstyles Over the Years

Tyla has never shied away from experimenting with her hair: braids, curls and everything in between, she’s created a range of looks that feel distinctly hers. Here are a few of our standout ones:

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

She wore long side cornrows that cascaded past her waist. A youthful look that played up her pop star energy, and was very suited for the occasion.

GAP Fashion Campaign For her first campaign with GAP, Tyla tried something most people had not seen before: wavy braids. The top was very well-woven, while the rest fell into soft waves. It was experimental, but it worked perfectly on her.

Beats x ALO Campaign She went simple with short, all-back cornrows that framed her face beautifully. The neatness of the look made her features pop, showing how minimal hairstyles can still have a major impact.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon This might be her most iconic stage moment to date when you talk about looks. She braided the front section of her hair while leaving the back for sew-ins that flowed in soft curls. It was one of the earliest signs of what would later evolve into the “Tyla braid.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show Back when she was still exploring her early looks, Tyla appeared with her signature long curls. Halfway cornrows flowed into cascading curls, a hybrid look that hinted at the experimental streak we now know her for.