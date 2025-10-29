Nigerians React as Singer Teni Teases Collab With Gunna

Nigerian music star Teni Apata has sparked frenzy on social media after sharing a snippet of her new song on Tuesday, Monday, October 27.

The track which is called ‘Speed’, features US rapper Gunna.

The teaser was only 79 seconds long was shared by the singer herself on her social media page.

ADVERTISEMENT

It got huge reactions instantly on X, and as of the time of this report the clip has garnered over 11,000 likes and 1,900 reposts. The song blends Teni’s fast, powerful Afrobeats style with Gunna’s calm, melodic trap sound.

Teni said being in the news all the time as a celeb because of controversial circumstances doesn't help anyone as it is only short lived [Instagram/TeniEntertainer]

This is Teni's first solo release since her ‘Money’ single released back in January.

However, she did not confirm the release date of the Gunna collab.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Fans Reacted On Social Media

This is a smart move for Teni. She is placing her song right next to a rapper who is a massive global feature machine. And fans have taken the comments to react to her viral snippet.

One fan wrote: “ATP make Gunna just come Dey live for Naija”

Another quipped: “straight up hit!”

Another comment read: “I don tell una before make una give GUNNA NIN”

ADVERTISEMENT

One other user wrote: “Na me go chop this gbedu finish.”

Gunna’s Continues To Extend His Afrobeats Resumé

Gunna seems to have become the number one American rapper for the Afrobeats industry in 2025. The Atlanta-born star is everywhere.

He is no longer just a feature artist, he is slowly bridging the gap between Afrobeats and American Hip-Hop. His feature with Teni drops right after his track ‘HIM’ with street-pop sensation Shallipopi, released on Oct. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows Gunna’s album, The Last Wun, released in August 2025. Gunna’s project and the reception of the songs online showed how serious he is about the Nigerian market. It featured three huge Nigerian names.

He teamed up with Burna Boy on a smash ‘wgft’. He also collaborated with Wizkid on the song ‘forever be mine’, which made huge waves in the U.S. Before these, Gunna had already worked Asake on producer Sarz’s 2024 single, ‘Happiness’.