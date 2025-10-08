Ranked! Nigeria’s Top 10 most intense celebrity fanbases

The Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly online, is no longer a place for celebration or innovation anymore. Over the years, it has transformed to a full-fledged battlefield where the weapons are quoted posts, responses and digital curses. The fanbases have become something far greater than support groups. They are cults with data bundles and unshakable faith.

What started as admiration for favourite artists has mutated into a war of nerves.

Loyalty in this context is determined by who can troll the most, drag the loudest, and stand up for their idol despite obvious wrongdoing.

Welcome to the frontline of chaos, where love looks suspiciously like warfare.

In this article, we rank the Top 10 most toxic Nigerian celebrity fanbases to exist.

10. The Elites (Erica Nlewedim)

The Elites became the masters of emotional warfare after transforming heartbreak into holy war. After Erica’s disqualification from Big Brother Nigeria, they seemingly channelled their pain into power.

What began as sympathy evolved into a digital army that refuses to forgive or forget.

Their long-running feud with Laycon’s Icons is a masterclass in sustained online hostility.

Every insult is recorded, every tweet archived. They do not drag for sport, they drag for closure that never comes.

9. Bobrisky’s Fans

This is one of the most interesting celebrity fanbases in Nigeria. Bobrisky’s fans are noisy and devoted. They stand up for their queen, by attacking anyone who dares to make fun of, question, or criticise her.

For them, Bobrisky represents freedom, rebellion, and untouchable confidence. Their strategy reads like to: overwhelm the critic before the critic finishes typing.

8. The Mercenaries (Mercy Eke)

Let’s be clear, in terms of sheer influence and power, Mercy Eke’s fanbase easily makes Top five as far as celebrity fanbases in Nigeria are concerned.

Mercenaries are polished but dangerous. They fight with intelligence and coordination. Every feud is approached like a military operation.

They can trend a hashtag in minutes, raise funds in hours, and obliterate rival fanbases before they even bother gearing up for war.

However, their epic rivalry with Tacha’s Titans remains one of the most iconic digital wars in Nigerian pop culture. Talk about a saga of insults and sleepless nights.

The Mercenaries and the Titans engaged in an unrelenting and consistent digital war for years following the show.

Both fanbases would relentlessly mock the opposite "Queen" (Mercy and Tacha).

Mercenaries often focused on Tacha's disqualification, temper, and the famous in-house fight where Mercy accused Tacha of having body odor. This became a persistent, viral insult used against Tacha.

In turn, Titans frequently targeted Mercy's appearance and insulted her cosmetic procedures. They were also fond of mocking her relationship with Ike Onyeama (the #Merike ship), often accusing her of using him for the game.

7. Phynation (Phyna)

Phynation is raw, unfiltered, and gloriously chaotic. Their energy is the sound of market banter mixed with battle cries. They defend Phyna with the passion of people avenging a fallen general.

They drag carelessly, argue in slang, and use insults when speaking. Before logging back in, you will require spiritual protection if you are stupid enough to make disparaging remarks about Phyna.

6. VeryDarkMan’s Followers

VeryDarkMan’s fans are 100% a mirror image of their leader. Talk about, loud, confrontational, and addicted to controversy.

If you ever need to seek a church of confrontation, they are your answer. They are not just defenders. They are digital vigilantes. Once VDM targets someone, his followers swarm like hornets.

They insult with precision, harass with purpose, and believe every fight is a moral crusade. Their presence is proof that outrage has become a form of entertainment.

5. The Titans (Symply Tacha)

Tacha’s fanbase have always come across as the ‘blueprint for toxic devotion’.

Before anyone else mastered online toxicity, The Titans built the manual. Their loyalty to Tacha is ironclad, eternal, and sometimes frightening. They defend her like a national treasure, attack her critics like sworn enemies, and never, ever forget a slight.

Years after her Big Brother Nigeria season ended, their rivalry with the Mercenaries has refused to end. To challenge Tacha is to summon a digital storm you may not survive.

4. The Marlians (Naira Marley)

Naira Marley’s fanbase has since adopted and owned the label of non-chalance. The Marlians are chaos wrapped in street credibility. They exist to disturb the peace, question authority, and make disorder fashionable. Their slogan could easily be “No manners, no apologies”.

Marlians troll for sport and proudly glorify rebellion. While other fanbases fight to protect reputations, the Marlians fight to prove they simply do not care.

3. The Outsiders (Burna Boy)

The Outsiders, at least the frequently disrespected Nigerian annex, believe they follow a prophet. To them, Burna Boy is not just the African Giant; he is the musical messiah. Their favourite activity is correcting anyone who dares compare him to mere mortals. If they could, the ‘Big Three’ tag would be abolished to ‘Big One’.

For every comparison to Burna, they dangle his one GRAMMY in your face.

They do not argue, they educate with insults. For them, Burna’s perceived arrogance is simply confidence. When Burna fights online, they call it schooling. Even when their fave treats them as second-class audience, they remain steadfast in their support.

2. 30BG (30 Billion Gang)

Davido’s 30BG fights with sheer volume. They are arguably the largest, loudest, and quickest to assemble. Once Davido is criticised, the entire internet feels the tremor. Their loyalty borders on obsession.

The 30BG faithful see Davido as the selfless giver, the ultimate philanthropist. To question him is to question their personal worth. Expect name-calling, broke shaming, and an ocean of emojis.

For these soldiers of sentiment, their strategy is simple: If you ask for their fave's GRAMMY, they ask for your family's private jet.

OBO’s fans don’t come for you when you come for their fave. Instead, they aim higher by inquiring about your parents’ net worth. They have not made a point if your parents’ wealth hasn’t been questioned.

1. Wizkid FC (Starboy FC)

Wizkid FC is not a fanbase; it is a digital congregation. They are arguably the strongest and most influential fan base among all celebrity fan bases in Nigeria. Their creed is simple: Wizkid is divine, everyone else is noise.

Their aggression is legendary and their tactics ruthless. One careless tweet about their Big Wiz can unleash a flood of attacks that feel like a national emergency. Criticism doesn’t exist in their dictionary, constructive or not.