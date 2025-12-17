Davido’s Tribute To An Icon: Inside Naeto C’s Triumphant ‘RETROSPECTIVE’ Comeback

Davido marked Naeto C’s comeback with a tribute that underscored the rapper’s lasting influence.

Nostalgia is a powerful drug, and on Tuesday night, December 16, Lagos was high on it.

The Hard Rock Cafe in Oniru was filled with the harmatten breeze, which signals that Detty December is in full gear. But this wasn't just another party; it was a coronation…or rather, a re-coronation. Naeto C, the man who arguably invented the blueprint for the modern Nigerian "cool kid" rapper, returned to the stage for "RETROSPECTIVE," his first major headline show in years.

Nigerian Hip-hop icon Naeto C | Credit: Instagram

The ‘Super C’ energy was intense from the moment the lights dimmed. But amidst the deafening roar of day-one fans, the night’s most defining moment came from a heartfelt confession from one of the biggest Afrobeats stars on the planet.

‘I’ve Been Loving You For Almost 20 Years’

The atmosphere shifted from celebratory to historic when Davido emerged from the wings. The chemistry was instantaneous as they launched into "Back When," the 2011 smash hit that served as Davido’s debut single.

Davido & Naeto C performing "Back When" at Naeto's Retrospective show last night 🔥



What a moment 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Y2jD5GDlYd — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) December 17, 2025

In 2011, Naeto C was the untouchable "Ten Over Ten" hitmaker, and Davido was a fresh-faced kid with an ambition. Super C’s guest verse on ‘Back When’ launched Davido into mainstream success, and the rest, as they say, is history. 15 years later, that moment where the bubbling teenage Davido was next to the calm and classy Naeto C has remained with the Afrobeats hitmaker, who delivered a moving statement on stage.

“First of all, I want to say Naeto, I love you so much,” the 2026 Grammy nominee said in a moment of sobriety.

🚨 Davido giving Naeto C his flowers at Naeto's headline show last night 💐🥺



— "First of all I want to say Naeto, I love you. I've been loving you for almost 20 years. You were the first successful artist to give me a chance, and I love you for that" ♥️ pic.twitter.com/RBoePOFkfQ — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) December 17, 2025

“I’ve been loving you for almost 20 years. You were the first successful artist to give me a chance, and I love you for that.”

Davido paid a tribute to Naeto C at his comeback concert "RETROSPECTIVE" in Lagos on Tuesday, December 16| Getty Images

The two shared a lengthy, warm embrace that had the room cheering. Davido’s acknowledgment underscored a truth often forgotten: before the world tours and the Grammys, there were veterans like Naeto C who provided the platform for the "OBO" to fly.

A Masterclass in hits: 10 Over 10

Naeto C is one of the most iconic rappers in the history of Nigerian music | Credit: Instagram

Beyond the sentiment, the "RETROSPECTIVE" show was a reminder of just how deep Naeto C’s catalogue runs. The veteran rapper ran through a setlist that felt like a greatest hits compilation of the golden era of Nigerian hip-hop.

The setlist was a masterclass in nostalgia. From ‘Kini Big Deal’ to the gritty energy of ‘Tony Montana’ to the club-thumping rhythm of ‘Ten Over Ten.’

He also performed ‘Share My Blessings’, his 2011 collaboration with Așa, and deep cuts from his critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums ‘You Know My P’ and ‘Super C Season’.

First Time Naeto C performing “share my blessings” by the way and I was there to witness it, this has to be the best show I have been to in a long while. Super C tha 🐐 https://t.co/onOaSBREGB pic.twitter.com/hnpx0tIbgx — Topss (@topetyez_) December 17, 2025

There were also guest appearances from hip hop icon M.I. Abaga, hitmaker Phyno, and veterans Ajebutter 22, Boj, and Ikechukwu Skillz as the concert became a trip to the past, when Hip Hop ruled Nigerian music

Class Is Permanent

As fans spilled out of Hard Rock Cafe into the Oniru traffic, the consensus was clear: Naeto C hasn't lost a step. In a genre that often discards its pioneers, "RETROSPECTIVE" was a defiant statement of relevance.