Buhari’s Passing: What it means for APC and Nigeria’s 2027 outlook

Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari has passed away at the age of 82, marking the end of one of the most significant political legacies in Nigeria’s modern history.

The announcement came from the presidency on Sunday, July 13, 2025, confirming that Buhari passed away in London after a prolonged illness.

He was laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in a state ceremony spearheaded by President Bola Tinubu and attended by the deceased’s family members, serving and ex-government officials and close associates.

Buhari, who led Nigeria as both a military ruler in the 1980s and a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, leaves behind a complex and deeply polarising legacy.

As Nigerians reflect on his passing, attention is now turning to what his absence means for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party he helped build and once carried to national dominance.

With less than two years to Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, Buhari’s death has sparked renewed conversation around the APC’s internal strength, the shape of future leadership, and the political direction of Northern Nigeria.

National Mourning and Political Tributes

Following the announcement of Buhari’s passing, President Tinubu declared a seven-day national mourning period, during which flags are to be flown at half-mast across the country.

Tinubu, who succeeded Buhari in 2023 and is also the national leader of the APC, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Buhari as “a patriot who served Nigeria with unwavering resolve and personal sacrifice.”

A Legacy That Shaped the APC

Buhari’s rise to power in 2015 marked a historic moment for Nigerian democracy. Running under the newly formed APC, a merger of opposition parties, he defeated then-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan in a landmark election.

It was the first time in Nigeria’s democratic history that an opposition candidate unseated a sitting president. His administration campaigned on promises of anti-corruption, security reform, and economic revival.

While Buhari earned respect from many for his ascetic lifestyle and perceived integrity, his eight-year rule was marked by two economic recessions, worsening insecurity, and a contentious relationship with Nigeria’s vibrant youth population, particularly during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

His style of governance, described by many as slow and often aloof, earned him the nickname “Baba Go Slow.” Yet for many of his supporters, especially in Northern Nigeria, Buhari was a symbol of discipline, nationalism, and religious conservatism.

A Leadership Void in the APC?

Buhari’s death raises questions about the future of the APC, particularly as it relates to the party’s stronghold in the North. For years, his popularity in the region served as a unifying force and electoral anchor.

Reality TV star, Leo Dasilva, noted in a recent post that Buhari’s absence could complicate the APC’s chances in the North come 2027. “President Buhari’s passing could make the capture of the north a bit complex for APC.” Dasilva wrote. “Now that he’s gone, the party must work harder to keep those blocs united.”

Internally, the APC faces a tough balancing act, managing the ambitions of emerging presidential hopefuls while consolidating Tinubu’s current leadership. While Buhari was no longer in office, he maintained loyalty to the APC and supported President Tinubu’s leadership.

With his passing, some factions within the CPC bloc, which were once aligned with him, are now gravitating toward the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition. This shift could deepen internal rivalries and challenge the APC’s unity ahead of the 2027 elections. Without him, factional competition may intensify.

Northern Sentiment and the 2027 Calculus

In the North, Buhari wasn’t just a former president; he was a cultural icon. From Katsina to Kano, his image still appears on walls, T-shirts, and bumper stickers.

With his passing, the APC must reassess how it appeals to these communities, particularly in the face of rising economic hardship and growing voter disillusionment.

The 2027 elections will be the first in over a decade not shaped by Buhari’s direct or indirect influence. His absence could open the door for the newly formed opposition coalition under the ADC platform, or other rival parties, such as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), to make inroads into northern constituencies.

For the APC, the challenge will be maintaining Buhari’s political footprint without having his voice or presence to rally support.

Youth Response: A Generational Divide

While older Nigerians mourn Buhari as a former leader who served the nation twice, many young Nigerians have responded to the news with a mixture of detachment and criticism.

On X (formerly Twitter), the news of his death trended throughout the weekend and is still trending. Some tweets praised his early anti-corruption efforts, while others resurfaced footage from the 2020 #EndSARS protests, calling out what they described as human rights violations and a lack of empathy for young people during his presidency.

“Buhari was a relic of a different era,” one user posted. “He never understood the generation he governed.” Others expressed cautious respect: “We disagreed with his policies, but death calls for dignity. May his soul rest in peace.”

This split highlights how differently Buhari is remembered across age groups and underscores the need for the APC to adjust its messaging as it courts Gen Z and millennial voters in 2027.

What Happens Next?

As the nation continues to mourn, the APC finds itself at a crossroads: how to honour Buhari’s legacy while adapting to a post-Buhari political landscape.

With 2027 on the horizon, the ruling party faces a new test, one that will require unity, reinvention, and a fresh strategy to maintain power in the absence of its northern patriarch.