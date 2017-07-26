Home > Politics >

Senate passes Not Too Young To Run bill

#NotToYoungToRun Senate passes ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill

The Not Too Young To Run bill seeks to reduce the age limits for elective positions.

  

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, passed the Not Too Young To Run bill.

86 Senators voted in support of the bill, 10 voted against it while 1 lawmaker abstained.

 

The bill seeks to reduce the age limits for elective position.

After the bill is endorsed by at least 24 Houses of Assembly, young Nigerians would contest for president at 35 and governor at 30.

Also, the bill provides for persons at 25-years to contest for the House of Representative or state assemblies across the country.

#NotTooYoungToRun protesters at the National Assembly in Abuja play

Contribution to the bill on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Senator Dino Melaye noted that the future of Nigeria belongs to the youths.

Melaye noted that a bill seeking to stop older people from contesting for elective position should be introduced and passed.

Senator Dino Melaye addressing #NotTooYoungToRun protesters at National Assembly in Abuja play

Senate Whip, Olusola Adeyeye added that if 18-year-olds can be enlisted in the Army, they should also be able to contest for elective positions.

82 lawmakers also voted for independent candidature which allows individuals contest for elections without being members of a political party.

