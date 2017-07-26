Senate votes against restructuring

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, rejected the call for restructuring.

The lawmakers voted against the devolution of powers from the federal to the states.

In an electronic voting process at plenary, forty-eight of the Senators voted against the devolution of power while forty-six voted in in favour of the planned restructuring.

88 of the Senators also voted for Local Government autonomy.

75 lawmakers voted in support of the submission of names of nominees for ministerial nominations thirty days after the President resumes office.

82 lawmakers also voted for independent candidature which allows individuals contest for elections without being members of a political party.

Here is a timeline of votes so far:

1.Authorization of Expenditure

Yes: 93

No: 1

Abstain: 1

Total: 95

2. Devolution of Powers

Yes: 46

No: 48

Abstain: 1

3. Composition of Members of Council of State

Yes: 95

No: -

Abstain: -

4. Financial Autonomy of State Legislature

Yes: 90

No: 5

Abstain: 0

5. Distributable account for LG's to have their own special account

Yes: 84

No: 8

Abstain: 1

6. Democratic Existence funding and tenure of LG council

Yes: 88

No: 7

Abstain: 1

7. State creation and boundary adjustment

Yes: 47

No: 48

Abstain: 0

8. Immunity for legislators for Acts in Course of Duty

Yes: 93

No: 1

Abstain: 0

9. Political Parties and Electoral Matters : Time to conduct Bye Elections and Power to de-register parties

Yes: 90

No: 0

Abstain: 0

10: Presidential Assent

Yes: 95

No: 1

Abstain: 0

‪ 11: Time frame for submission of names of ministerial nominees

‪Yes: 75

‪No: 19

11b: Submission of Ministerial Nominees with their Portfolios

Yes: 78

No: 16

11c: 35% affirmative action for women as ministers

Yes: 49

No: 43

Abstain: 2

11d: Submission of Commissioners Nominees with their Portfolios

Yes: 84

No: 7

Abstain: 0

11e: Submission of names of office of commissioners shall be attached with portfolio

Yes: 87

No: 8

Abstain: 0

11f: 35% Affirmative action for women as States Commissioners

Yes: 61

No: 35

Abstain: 0

12: Appointment of Minister from the FCT

Yes: 77

No: 12

Abstain: 3

13: Change of names of some LG councils: Ebonyi, Oyo, Ogun, Pleateau and Rivers.

Yes: 84

No: 2

Abstain: 2

14: Independent Candidacy

Yes: 82

No: 5

Abstain: 3

15: The Nigeria Police Force to become Nigerian Police

Yes: 87

No: 2

Abstain: 1