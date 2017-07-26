Senate votes against restructuring

The call for restructuring suffers a major setback at Senate.
The lawmakers voted against the devolution of powers from the federal to the states.
In an electronic voting process at plenary, forty-eight of the Senators voted against the devolution of power while forty-six voted in in favour of the planned restructuring.
88 of the Senators also voted for Local Government autonomy.
75 lawmakers voted in support of the submission of names of nominees for ministerial nominations thirty days after the President resumes office.
82 lawmakers also voted for independent candidature which allows individuals contest for elections without being members of a political party.
Here is a timeline of votes so far:
1.Authorization of Expenditure
Yes: 93
No: 1
Abstain: 1
Total: 95
2. Devolution of Powers
Yes: 46
No: 48
Abstain: 1
3. Composition of Members of Council of State
Yes: 95
No: -
Abstain: -
4. Financial Autonomy of State Legislature
Yes: 90
No: 5
Abstain: 0
5. Distributable account for LG's to have their own special account
Yes: 84
No: 8
Abstain: 1
6. Democratic Existence funding and tenure of LG council
Yes: 88
No: 7
Abstain: 1
7. State creation and boundary adjustment
Yes: 47
No: 48
Abstain: 0
8. Immunity for legislators for Acts in Course of Duty
Yes: 93
No: 1
Abstain: 0
9. Political Parties and Electoral Matters : Time to conduct Bye Elections and Power to de-register parties
Yes: 90
No: 0
Abstain: 0
10: Presidential Assent
Yes: 95
No: 1
Abstain: 0
11: Time frame for submission of names of ministerial nominees
Yes: 75
No: 19
11b: Submission of Ministerial Nominees with their Portfolios
Yes: 78
No: 16
11c: 35% affirmative action for women as ministers
Yes: 49
No: 43
Abstain: 2
11d: Submission of Commissioners Nominees with their Portfolios
Yes: 84
No: 7
Abstain: 0
11e: Submission of names of office of commissioners shall be attached with portfolio
Yes: 87
No: 8
Abstain: 0
11f: 35% Affirmative action for women as States Commissioners
Yes: 61
No: 35
Abstain: 0
12: Appointment of Minister from the FCT
Yes: 77
No: 12
Abstain: 3
13: Change of names of some LG councils: Ebonyi, Oyo, Ogun, Pleateau and Rivers.
Yes: 84
No: 2
Abstain: 2
14: Independent Candidacy
Yes: 82
No: 5
Abstain: 3
15: The Nigeria Police Force to become Nigerian Police
Yes: 87
No: 2
Abstain: 1