Police take over Imo APC secretariat

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have taken over the Imo state All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat.

This is coming after hoodlums allegedly set the secretariat on fire on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Punch reports that the chairman of the APC in Imo state, Hillary Eke had also petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris over the incident.

Police confirms reports

Imo Police spokesperson, Andrew Enwerem also confirmed that officers were stationed at the secretariat to carry out investigations.

He said “We have temporarily taken over the secretariat following the fire outbreak.

“The Police are investigating and in order not to jeopardise the investigation process, we have to take the secretariat over in the meantime.

“This is to avoid any other attack on the secretariat and to make sure that peace is restored.”

The party also shifted its local government congress slated to hold on Saturday, May 12, 2018 to Monday, May 14, 2018.

The Imo APC chairman said that the National Working Committee (NWC) advised on the postponement.