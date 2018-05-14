Home > News > Politics >

Police take over Imo APC secretariat

In Imo Police take over APC secretariat

This is coming after hoodlums allegedly set the secretariat on fire on Friday, May 11, 2018.

  • Published:
Police take over Imo APC secretariat play

Nigeria Police Force

(Concise News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have taken over the Imo state All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat.

This is coming after hoodlums allegedly set the secretariat on fire on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Punch reports that the chairman of the APC in Imo state, Hillary Eke had also petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris over the incident.

Police confirms reports

Imo Police spokesperson, Andrew Enwerem also confirmed that officers were stationed at the secretariat to carry out investigations.

He said “We have temporarily taken over the secretariat following the fire outbreak.

“The Police are investigating and in order not to jeopardise the investigation process, we have to take the secretariat over in the meantime.

ALSO READ: Okorocha demands N3,000 levy from all adults in Imo state

“This is to avoid any other attack on the secretariat and to make sure that peace is restored.”

The party also shifted its local government congress slated to hold on Saturday, May 12, 2018 to Monday, May 14, 2018.

The Imo APC chairman said that the National Working Committee (NWC) advised on the postponement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third Force'...bullet
2 Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assuredbullet
3 Ekiti APC Primary Police recover charm, cash from suspected thugsbullet

Related Articles

Ekiti APC Primary Police recover charm, cash from suspected thugs
APC Party shifts LG congress to Monday in Imo
Buhari APC Govs endorse President's resolve to produce strong party chairman
In Imo APC postpones LG congress indefinitely after 'attack' on secretariat
Buhari APC governors meeting with President over Oyegun's tenure ends in deadlock
Okorocha Imo Governor weeps over low voter turnout in southeast
In Lagos APC member shot dead at Local Government congress

Politics

Will Fayemi be disqualified by APC for breaking law?
Fayemi Will Ekiti governorship candidate be disqualified by APC?
Gov Ahmed says APC members should work together in Kwara
Abdulfatah Ahmed Gov calls on APC members to work together in Kwara
Obasanjo 7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about ex president
Nobody can remove me but God, says Kano's embattled Speaker, Abdullahi Ata
Abdullahi Ata Nobody can remove me but God, says Kano's embattled Speaker