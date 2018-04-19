Home > News > Local >

Okorocha demands N3,000 levy from all adults in Imo state

The governor directed traditional rulers to tax thousands of leviable adults in their communities.

  Published:
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

(Twitter/@GovernorRochas)
Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has instructed traditional rulers in the state to tax at least 2,000 'leviable adults' in their communities the sum of N3,000 as payment of Autonomous Community Adult Development levy.

A social media user, Chidi Odinkalu, took to his Twitter account (@ChidiOdinkalu) on Thursday, April 19, 2018, to share the letter which is believed to have been addressed to all the traditional rulers in the state.

In the letter dated, April 3, 2018, the governor directed all recognised Autonomous Communities in Imo state to pay the Minimum Adult Development Levy of N6 million.

According to the letter, any traditional ruler who fails to achieve such a return into the government's purse will have their salaries and allowances suspended while their communities will be merged with 'sister communities' that meet their targets.

The letter was signed by Hon Louis O. Duru, the state's Commissioner of Community Government, Culture and Traditional Affairs.

The letter read, "His Excellency, Owelle (Dr.) Rochas Okorocha OON, Executive Governor of Imo State has at several meetings with the Royal fathers reiterated his administration's resolve on the issue of payment of Autonomous Community Adult Development levy of N3,000 per adult.

"To facilitate the payment, the State Government through the Ministry of CGC, since September 2016 had provided Community Adults Register for Autonomous Communities in the State where the Communities will enlist the names of at least 2,000 leviable adults.

"Consequently, His Excellency, Owelle Anayo Rochas Okorocha has directed that all recognised Autonomous Communities in Imo State should pay the Minimum Adult Development Levy of N6,000,000 (six million naira only) without further delay.

"Any recognised Autonomous Community that fails to pay the development levy will be merged with sister Autonomous Community that had paid and the salaries/allowances of the traditional ruler of the erring community will be suspended."

Hon. Duru also noted that the state government has concluded arrangement to embark on sensitisation meetings with traditional rulers at the local government areas to further emphasise Okorocha's directive and monitor compliance.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

