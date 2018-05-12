Fire guts IMO APC secretariat

news

Hoodlums have allegedly set the Imo state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on fire.

According to Punch, the Imo state APC chairman, Hilary Eke said the incident will not stop the party’s local government congress on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Eke said “Those who attacked the secretariat the other Saturday are likely to be the same people who set it on fire on Friday (today).

“Despite the provocation, the LGA congress must hold on Saturday.

“We have already elected five-man per ward during the ward congress. The congress does not take place at party sSecretariat, it will take place in the 27 LGAs of the state on Saturday.

“I petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the attack on the Secretariat the other Saturday.

ALSO READ: Okorocha's position in APC has not helped Imo - Emeka Ihedioha

“My duty is to report to the Police and the Police have the duty to investigate.

“So, members of staff identified those who attacked it.”