Home > News > Politics >

APC shifts LG congress to Monday in Imo

APC Party shifts LG congress to Monday in Imo

Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Hilary Eke, said in a statement on Saturday in Owerri, that the advice to postpone to congress followed an attack by hoodlums on the party’s state secretariat on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
From left, Candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), for the Osun West Senatorial By-Election, Senator Mudashir Hussain; Governor Rauf Aregbesola; his deputy, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori play

From left, Candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), for the Osun West Senatorial By-Election, Senator Mudashir Hussain; Governor Rauf Aregbesola; his deputy, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori

(Osun APC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Imo chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) says it has shifted Saturday’s local government congress in the state to Monday, citing advice by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as reason.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Hilary Eke, said in a statement on Saturday in Owerri, that the advice to postpone to congress followed an attack by hoodlums on the party’s state secretariat on Friday.

Eke also confirmed the indefinite suspension of two members of the party – Mr Charles Amadi and Okenze Obinna.

He said that the suspended members were allegedly involved in anti-party activities.

Following our observations of their involvement in illegal activities, we have henceforth suspended the affected persons and the general public should take note,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo 7 things ex-president said about PDP, APCbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President to join African Democratic Congressbullet
3 2019 Presidency Nigerians have lost confidence in the north –...bullet

Related Articles

Rivers APC Crisis Amaechi, Abe's conflict deepens as thugs chase judges out of court (VIDEO)
Oyo LG Poll Low turnout as voting commences
Ekiti APC‎ Primary Tight security as accreditation begins
In Imo APC postpones LG congress indefinitely after 'attack' on secretariat
Obasanjo Ex-President deceiving Nigerians again — Yoruba Ronu
In Oyo State LG Polls: APC Committee shifts congress to Sunday
In Imo Hoodlums allegedly set APC office on fire
Obasanjo We have addressed issues raised by ex-president, says PDP
In Zamfara APC ready for LG congresses, says Committee
Amaechi, Abe Judges flee as youths attack Rivers court over APC crisis [PHOTOS]

Politics

This is why Ekiti APC governorship primary ended in violence
Tanko Al-‎Makura Ekiti APC primary will be credible, says Governor
APC member shot dead at Local Government congress in Lagos
In Lagos APC member shot dead at Local Government congress
The chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Kogi state, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo
In Kogi Again, APC holds parallel congress in Lokoja LG
Judges, lawyers flee court as APC crisis in Rivers deepens
Rivers APC Crisis Amaechi, Abe's conflict deepens as thugs chase judges out of court (VIDEO)