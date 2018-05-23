APC convention to hold on June 23

news

The National Convention Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the party’s convention will hold on June 23, 2018.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru made this known on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Abuja.

Badaru, who is also the governor of Jigawa state also inaugurated 12 sub-committees comprising 240 members, for the convention.

Badaru, however, said that the party´s national leadership needed to approve the date.

According to him, “It was suggested today that we should have the convention on June 23, but we will have to discuss it with the party´s national secretariat to confirm the date.”

Speaking on the several challenges experienced during the APC congresses that held in various states of the federation, Badaru said that the problems will be resolved.

According to him, “the identified challenges will be resolved before the convention date.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he said the sale of forms to aspirants interested in running for any office, will start on Tuesday.

The chairman denied reports that the APC is planning to spend N6 billion on the convention, adding that it will cost less.

"I’m very sure that it is far less than that; tomorrow, we are getting all the budgets from the sub-committees, but I can assure you that it far less.

"Knowing me and what I stand for, you will know that it will be the cheapest convention ever,’’ he said.

Badaru added the money for the convention would be raised from donations from party members.