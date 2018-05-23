Home > News > Politics >

APC convention to hold on June 23

APC Party’s national convention to hold June 23

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru made this known on Wednesday, May 23, 2018,  in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC national convention to hold June 23 play

APC Logo

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Convention Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the party’s convention will hold on June 23, 2018.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru made this known on Wednesday, May 23, 2018,  in Abuja.

Badaru, who is also the  governor of Jigawa state also inaugurated 12 sub-committees comprising 240 members, for the convention.

Badaru, however, said that the party´s national leadership needed to approve the date.

According to him, “It was suggested today that we should have the convention on June 23, but we will have to discuss it with the party´s national secretariat to confirm the date.”

Speaking on the several challenges experienced during the APC congresses that held in various states of the federation, Badaru said that the problems will be resolved.

According to him, “the identified challenges will be resolved before the convention date.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he said the sale of forms to aspirants interested in running for any office, will start on Tuesday.

The chairman denied reports that the APC is planning to spend N6 billion on the convention, adding that it will cost less.

"I’m very sure that it is far less than that; tomorrow, we are getting all the budgets from the sub-committees, but I can assure you that it far less.

"Knowing me and what I stand for, you will know that it will be the cheapest convention ever,’’ he said.

Badaru added the money for the convention would be raised from donations from party members.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari President questions Obasanjo's $16bn power projectsbullet
2 Remi Sonaiya Presidential aspirant wants to turn NYSC into compulsory...bullet
3 Buhari 3 reasons why northern group wants president to abandon...bullet

Related Articles

APC Party commends Kwara for petition free congress
Buhari Nigerian have rejected you, PDP tells APC
Soludo Ex-CBN Governor proposes 6-year single tenure for Nigerian presidents
Oshiomhole I did not oppress anyone as governor
2019 Polls APC’s re-election will be easy - Lai Mohammed
Restructuring Labour Party, NCP, others disagree over 6-year single term proposal for presidency
In Ondo State House of Assembly reinstates deputy speaker

Politics

Governor Yahaya Bello mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politician
Yahaya Bello INEC decries low rate of PVC collection
It’s a shame that man who stole mace hasn’t been arrested
Pulse Opinion It’s a shame that man who stole mace hasn’t been arrested
SERAP asks Buhari to refer OBJ, Jonathan to EFCC
Fayose Governor 'enjoying' Buhari-Obasanjo feud over $16bn power projects
Politicians disagree over 6-year single term for presidency
Restructuring Labour Party, NCP, others disagree over 6-year single term proposal for presidency