Gang rapes 15 students in Methodist Girls school, Abia

A gang of rapists invaded the Methodist Girls Model Secondary School Ovim Isuikwuato in Abia State and reportedly raped 15 girls.

According to a Twitter user, Kayode Ogundamisi via his handle, @ogundamisi the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, May 25, 2018.

He said “At least 15 students of the Methodist Girls Model Secondary School Ovim Isuikwuato, Abia State were early Friday morning wounded when suspected rapists invaded their dormitory ordering them to strip.”

No response from Abia govt

Ogundamisi also chided the Abia state government for doing nothing about the rape incident.

He added that security agencies have also not visited the school to investigate the matter.

“The girls are just not numbers, they are Nigerians with rights. Abia State Governor must visit the school. Provide help to girls in need. Raped girls cannot be raped again by the State. They need support.

“Is a national disgrace. Girls should not have to live in fear in local schools. Gangs should not have the ability to invade local schools and subject our girls to terror. Abia State must not be allowed to cover up a crime against the vulnerable,” he added.

In 2015, the Senate passed the Sexual Offences Bill.

It states that rapists will be sentenced to life imprisonment and those who have sexual intercourse with any child below 11 years.

