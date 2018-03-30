Buhari commiserates with Audu Ogbeh over brother's death

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, over the death of his younger brother, Clement Ogbeh.

In a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also condoled with the immediate family, the Otukpa community of Benue and friends of the deceased.

President Buhari prayed that God would comfort the family of the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest.

Late Clement Ogbeh worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria and is being buried today.