Interesting things you should know before you go ass eating

Some people give them, although you've maybe been on the receiving end, for a lot of people, they ask why would go all the way to the butthole?

Read on to clear up any confusion about eating ass.

1. Ass eating is not as messy as you might think

Ass eating can actually be really clean just by showering ahead. Some people like to do the anal irrigation systems, but it's really not necessary. Regular soap and water or even a baby wipe will do the job. You can even use getting clean as part of the foreplay by taking a sexy shower together.

2. It doesn't taste as bad as you think

If it's clean, the anus has no different of a taste than other parts of the genital area. It can still pose an STD risk though if you're not using protection, so it's ideal to play it safe.

3. Ask before you jump in there

You should always do this with any new sexual activity. Your anus is an erogenous zone just like any other, simple as that. So ask your partner before you start.

4. It might take a few tries

A lot of people are not accustomed to feeling completely comfortable having someone's face all up in their butt, so if you were nervous the first time but think you might like it, try it again and try to relax the second time around.