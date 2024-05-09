ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigerian workers are 7th most stressed employees in Sub-Saharan Africa

Solomon Ekanem

At the top three spots were Chad, Uganda and Tanzania with 58%, 57% and 56% respectively.

Nigerian workers are 7th most stressed employees in Sub-Saharan Africa [BI]
Nigerian workers are 7th most stressed employees in Sub-Saharan Africa [BI]

Recommended articles

According to the 2023 Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace Report, obtained from a survey of employees worldwide, workers across the globe still experienced some high level of stress which peaked during the COVID period.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, several indexes were used for the report which include employee engagement, daily anger and daily stress.

Employee engagement is a critical factor in any company's success and describes the level of enthusiasm and dedication a worker feels towards their job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria was ranked in 22nd position with 14% of the respondents reporting being engaged at work. At the top of this chat were Mali, Senegal and the Republic of Congo.

Although Gallup’s survey did not request for specifics as regarding the cause of stress, the survey noted that work itself can be a source of stress, while other external factors, like inflation or family health issues, can also be sources of daily stress.

Globally, East Asia, which includes China, tied the U.S. and Canada for the region with the highest levels of stress.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, 70% of the respondents declared an intent to quit their current job, 46% reported stress and 60% were not engaged.

Nigeria, alongside Senegal, was ranked as the country with the seventh most stressed workers as 50% of the sampled employees declared they were stressed at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the top three spots were Chad, Uganda and Tanzania with 58%, 57% and 56% respectively.

Globally, about 21% of respondents revealed daily anger while in the work place. Latin America and the Caribbean recorded the lowest rate of daily anger in the work place while South Asia recorded the highest level of daily anger.

Sub-Saharan Africa came in third place on the regional scale for daily stress and daily anger.

Nigeria came in 14th place in Sub-Saharan Africa with 23% of the respondents saying they felt daily anger in the work place. Leading the ranks in Sub-Saharan Africa were Chad, Togo and Uganda.

Amid the calls by Nigerian workers on the need to implement the proposed minimum wage increment, the global workplace report further called on world leaders to focus more on addressing the wellbeing concerns and improving engagement of employees.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian workers are 7th most stressed employees in Sub-Saharan Africa

Nigerian workers are 7th most stressed employees in Sub-Saharan Africa

FGN offers ₦450 billion bonds for subscription at ₦1,000/unit

FGN offers ₦450 billion bonds for subscription at ₦1,000/unit

The Chosen Data: Empowering Nigeria with affordable connections

The Chosen Data: Empowering Nigeria with affordable connections

OPay clarifies new CBN directive, reassures customers

OPay clarifies new CBN directive, reassures customers

South African online casino player strikes gold with R189,000 win at Tusk Casino

South African online casino player strikes gold with R189,000 win at Tusk Casino

A Symphony of Style and Innovation: Introducing the itel S24

A Symphony of Style and Innovation: Introducing the itel S24

200 jobs at risk as Microsoft considers closing major investment in Nigeria

200 jobs at risk as Microsoft considers closing major investment in Nigeria

Naira depreciates again at official market, trades at ₦1,416 to dollar

Naira depreciates again at official market, trades at ₦1,416 to dollar

3 Nigerian banks record largest growth in dividend payments in 2023

3 Nigerian banks record largest growth in dividend payments in 2023

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Temitope Hassan; Group Managing Director/CEO, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Ravindra Singhvi ; Executive Director, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Mariya Aliko Dangote; and Chairman, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Aliko Dangote, at the Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc 18th Annual General Meeting, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in Lagos.

Dangote targets 700,000 metric tonnes of refined sugar in 4 years

Naira

FG announces plan to delist naira from all P2P platforms

dollar naira [NaijaTimes]

Naira depreciates again at official market, trades at ₦1,416 to dollar

Optimuz Homez App is the trusted trade hub for any real estate business - Dr Ashmusy

Optimuz Homez App is the trusted hub for real estate business - Dr Ashmusy