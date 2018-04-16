5 things he doesn’t want you to do during a handjob

news

Handjobs should be an important part of foreplay as anything else you do leading up to the big sexual pleasure. And the best part about giving hand jobs now is that you’ve probably learned some skills along the way.

Delivering a good handjob isn’t specifically simple. You don’t just reach down, grab on, and stroke it as if your life depends on it. See simple ways here.

1. Stick to the D

To give a good handjob you have to pay attention to his balls, recognize the fact that his genital organ is super sensitive too. A hand job is not only about stroking his D back and forth, it’s about studying the whole view down there and thinking how to make the most of it.

2. Forget the rest of his body

Even though your main attention should be on his D, that doesn't mean you can't kiss him, talk dirty or bite his neck. His D might be the one getting the bulk of the focus attention, but that doesn’t mean you should neglect the rest of his body, especially his lips.

3. Just do strokes

The most sensitive part of a man's D his the head of the penis and the shaft meetup. This should not be neglected during a handsy. So stroke away by rubbing the underside of his D while he's enjoying your sensual strokes.

4. Don't complain your arm is tired

Nicely move your position so you can switch hands instead of telling your partner you're tired outrightly. Don't be so obvious you're tired because this might be a huge turn off for him.

5. Rushing it

Don't rush it. If you do, you will get bored easily and wish for it to just be over. Just like you won't enjoy him rushing to satisfy you sexually.