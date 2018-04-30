3 ways to have it with your partner without penetrative sex

news

At times, you're in the mood for some action and you don't want any penetration. This might be due to you being on your period, or you have a UTI or just plain aren't in the mood for it.

However, the good news is, there are plenty of other ways for you and your partner to get off together without having old-fashioned sex.

Here are some of the ways to do it without penetration.

1. Consensual Masturbation

Instead of treating your partner like a machine whose job it is to give you an orgasm, consensual masturbation is hotter and more intimate than regular sex.

It also doesn't need the same exposure as sex but you're also sharing something that before now has been just for you.

So, since mutual masturbation can feel vulnerable, it also will connect you and your sweetie on an ever deeper level. No matter how long you've been together, you want that for sure.

2. Use sex toys

The use of sex toys has come a long way. Although the sex toy invention hasn't replaced the traditional pleasure of skin on skin with your partner.

Whether you need a little help getting to where you need to go, sex toys just make it more fun, especially watching a dildo into her vagina.

3. Talking dirty

The brain is one of our best sex organs, and it will be to our detriment if we ignore it. It's completely possible to orgasm or climax in seconds without any physical contact at all by taking the time to engage in a little filthy talk before or even instead of sex.