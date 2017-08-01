Police arrest shrine owner over murder of couple in Ikorodu

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 51-year-old man, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi, on suspicions of being the brain behind the attack on a family of five in the Oke Ota community, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, by suspected members the dreaded ritual cult, Badoo.

The assailants had killed four members of a family, Rotimi Adejare, his wife, Rita, and their two kids in the early hours of Sunday, July 30, while a third child was admitted to the Ikorodu General Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects allegedly had cut the window net of the family’s apartment to gain entry, before smashing a stone on the victims’ heads afterward.

ALSO READ: "Badoo: Lagos police discover ritual cult shrine"

A statement signed by the Command spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, states that Alhaji Abayomi who is said to be the owner of the shrine discovered in the Agbowa area of the town on Monday, July 31, 2017, was arrested along with two other people.

It was gathered that Alhaji Abayomi who lives in the Magodo area of the state, was said to be working with the Badoo group and his arrest led to the discovery of the gang’s shrine and hideout.

ASP Famous-Cole said a joint team comprising of operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team [IRT], Rapid Response Squad [RRS], Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS] and task force personnel uncovered five buildings used by the gang.

“The team which was led by the Commissioner of Police represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, uncovered the shrine of the dreaded cult terrorizing residents of Ikorodu.

The team had earlier arrested one Alhaji Alaka Abayomi, a resident of Magodo, and he has been linked to the cult and the recent murder of the Adejare family of five, who were attacked in their one-bedroomed apartment in Oke Ota, Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

The suspect confessed to knowing others who own shrines in the area and led the police to the cult’s shrine in Agbowa town. Different ritual objects and charms were recovered in each of the five buildings in the compound which was fenced with charms to scare away intruders.

ALSO READ: "Jungle Justice: Reports emerge of more Badoo lynchings in Ogun, Lagos"

The compound was always under lock and key. The police also made two different arrests as surveillance has been heightened,” the statement reads.

The State PPRO added that the Command has intensified efforts to unravel more hideouts of the gang and track down other Badoo members.

Watch the video of the shrine here.