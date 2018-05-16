Home > Gist > Metro >

Youth beats up elderly man who gently scratched car in Lekki

Respect Your Elders Youth beats up elderly man who gently scratched car in Lekki

A video has shown a man in the act of beating another who reportedly bashed his vehicle.

Calming a youth who reportedly beat up an elderly man for slightly damaging his car, gave some scene observers a headache. play

Calming a youth who reportedly beat up an elderly man for slightly damaging his car, gave some scene observers a headache.

(Instablog9ja/Instagram)
An Instagram footage has presented a violent scene which captured a youth beating up an elderly man in Lekki.

In the video published on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, via Instablog9ja's IG, a man was heard talking in an aggressive manner while he battered the older person who reportedly scratched his vehicle.

play Youth beats up elderly man who gently scratched car in Lekki (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

It appeared to be a light damage as heard from a woman who spoke in the background of the clip.

The expression "small scratch" suggested an overreaction from the youth who gave observers quite a headache as they tried to calm him down

ALSO READ: Danfo bus bashes Lamborghini at Lekki Toll Gate

 

This hindered other motorists from enjoying free movement in a Lagos plagued a traffic congestion.

