Youth beats up elderly man who gently scratched car in Lekki

news

An Instagram footage has presented a violent scene which captured a youth beating up an elderly man in Lekki .

In the video published on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, via Instablog9ja's IG, a man was heard talking in an aggressive manner while he battered the older person who reportedly scratched his vehicle.

It appeared to be a light damage as heard from a woman who spoke in the background of the clip.

The expression "small scratch" suggested an overreaction from the youth who gave observers quite a headache as they tried to calm him down

ALSO READ: Danfo bus bashes Lamborghini at Lekki Toll Gate

This hindered other motorists from enjoying free movement in a Lagos plagued a traffic congestion.