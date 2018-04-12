Home > Gist > Metro >

Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowned at Ibeno beach unfit for fun

Explained! Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for fun

The family of the Ekpe brothers learnt too late that the Ibeno beach was dangerous for recreation.

  • Published:
A family outing turned to tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother, Francis. play

A family outing turned to tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother, Francis.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The family of an Akwa Ibom Skye Bank Manager, Mr. Ubong Ekpe, have come to a realization that the Ibeno Beach where the deceased drowned alongside brother, Francis, was unfit for fun.

Charles, a sibling to the deceased, expressed this in a conversation with Punch News. His attempt to get off dirt from his body proved to be a catalyst for a tragic event.

Francis reportedly died while trying to save brother, Ubong. play

Francis reportedly died while trying to save brother, Ubong.

(Press)

 

A sad chain of happenings was the opposite of what the brothers anticipated in a delayed family outing.

“We are 12 children in the family: six boys and six girls. While some of us are in Nigeria, others are outside the country. We go to the beach for picnic at least once every year.

“Ubong suggested that since we could not go during the Christmas and Easter celebrations, we should go last Saturday. We later agreed to go on Sunday. At least eight families were at the beach. We were over 30 in number.

“We got there around 3pm, ate and took pictures. After we finished eating, the men went to play football; the children went to play with water, while the women watched them.

“I fell on the sand and decided to clean up in the ocean. I was washing myself when all of them (the men) came to join me in the water. The water was at our waist level when our eldest brother asked us to come out.

“We moved out and the water was at our knees. Suddenly, something we cannot explain happened. The waves covered us, as the sand caved in. While three of us succeeded in coming out, Ubong and Francis couldn’t," a depressed Charles expressed in a chat with Punch.

ALSO READ: Manager at Skye Bank reportedly dies at Akwa Ibom beach with brother

Taking back the hands of time

Charles Ekpe has been resigned to wishful thinking while recounting a list of occurrences which ushered in the deaths of his siblings.

By the time he learnt about the dangerous nature of the Ibeno beach, it was too late.

play Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for fun (The Eagle Online)

The sand which they stood on had given room for a deadly water ambush.

“If we had any iota of doubt that the beach was not 100 per cent safe, we would not have gone there. Where we were was very sandy.

"When the waves came, they stopped at our knees. So, it was the safest place we could have stood. What happened was inexplicable: the ground caved in, a big wave came, covered us, and suddenly, the water covered our heads.

“I don’t believe in mystical powers. Maybe an oceanographer may have an explanation for what happened. But that beach is unsafe for any form of recreational activity.

"It was the following day that the village head told us that lives are lost at the beach regularly,” says Charles who is now regretting the passing of his brothers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Busia Houseboy oozes maggots from private parts after sleeping with...bullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Spiritual Fuel Church members in tears as pastor turns water to petrolbullet

Related Articles

High Wickedness Liberian woman kills 2 sons while Nigerian husband was in jail
Sad News Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river
Lekki – Ikoyi Bridge Suicide LASEMA reportedly recovers Oluseyi Adekunle's body
Poor Animal Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food
Breaking New Grounds Young female mechanic explains how she got into profession
Double Tragedy Mom, baby retrieved from well after going missing
In Line of Duty Armed robbers kill 2 policemen during operation at Skye Bank
In Niger Armed robbers kill policeman, guard, rob First Bank, UBA

Metro

Death became the outcome of events after a supremacy battle between some Blackaxe members.
Survival Of The Fittest ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"
A treated wound provided evidence of a woman's disheartening encounter with Eko Bridge robbers.
Sincere Gratitude Lady robbed on Eko Bridge thanks Naija government for poor security
Peter Nielsen Schau pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.
Alizee Late singer's Danish husband to be held in prison in Nigeria's interest
Alizee's 'killer husband' pleads not guilty in court
Alizee Late singer's alleged killer husband pleads not guilty in court