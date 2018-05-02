news

Joseph Ita Archibong, a student of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, has been shot dead following a visit to his family's residence by a three-man robbery gang.

He was killed while struggling with a masked armed robber who visited his home in the early hours of Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

A person related to the deceased narrated the scenario surrounding his passing in a chat with Vanguard News.

“He (Joseph), did not know that one person was behind him because he tried to stop them while they were about leaving and they had another person in a waiting car outside but unfortunately one of the armed bandit behind shot him as he was trying to struggle with the masked one not knowing that one more was behind.

“Although he died four days after because he was shot with a locally made gun, we didn’t know that the hospital would not be able to help, if we knew we would have gone traditional to remove those bullets because they were pellet.

“Like I said earlier he died four days after he sustained the gun shot injury at the Public hospital and he would be buried on the 4th at Etak Ukana, Akwa Ikot Effanga in Akpabuyo LGA.

"Since the incident happened it has been difficult for the parents to stay here because of the trauma.

"I just pray that they recover from this because he is in his final year at the University of Calabar," Vanguard reports.

ALSO READ: ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"

Little kid shot dead during NDLEA Lagos Island drug raid

A secondary school student yet to be identified has been shot dead during a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) raid on the Lagos Island.

The deceased, who studied at the Dolphin High School, Lagos Island, was killed on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Godwin Nsidieti, a security guard who works at the learning center was reportedly shot in the left eye according to a Punch News report.

"Two other victims, a civil servant and a man said to be a resident of Igunu Street, Nurudeen Animashaun, were also affected," according to Punch.

ALSO READ: NDLEA ruins supply for drug users addicted to codeine

A group of NDLEA operatives had visited Tapa Street, Lagos Island, on the day of the tragedy in a bid to arrest drug peddlers but their plan went south following resistance from some youths who shot at them.

The brutal exchange of bullets soon led to the killing of the school kid as well as other casualties.

“Men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad from Ikeja had earlier raided the community that day. No sooner had they left than the NDLEA men came in through Tapa Street in two Hilux vans.

“They were in mufti and some boys tried to chase them away. As they started shooting, they hurriedly wore their jackets with NDLEA inscribed on them.

“Before we knew what was happening, the school guard and a pupil had been felled by bullets. A civil servant and another man (Animashaun) also sustained injuries. The officials quickly entered their vans and ran away.

“We learnt that the pupil later died. The principal of Dolphin High School said the pupil was not known in the school. We have been trying to locate his address.

"The officials that perpetrated the act must be brought to book. They arrested two residents," a resident, Raphael, told Punch.

In response, the Lagos State Police has written to the NDLEA asking it to make available operatives who were involved in the raid that led to the killing of some Lagos Island residents.

This was confirmed by its Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti.