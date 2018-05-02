Home > Gist > Metro >

UNICAL student killed while struggling with masked armed robber

Bravery Turns Disaster UNICAL student killed while struggling with masked armed robber

A UNICAL student met his end while after confronting an armed robber.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joseph Ita Archibong was killed while trying to stop an armed robber who visited his family's residence. play

Joseph Ita Archibong was killed while trying to stop an armed robber who visited his family's residence.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Joseph Ita Archibong, a student of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, has been shot dead following a visit to his family's residence by a three-man robbery gang.

He was killed while struggling with a masked armed robber who visited his home in the early hours of Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

A UNICAL student met his end while after confronting an armed robber. play UNICAL student killed while struggling with masked armed robber (Daily Trust)

 

A person related to the deceased narrated the scenario surrounding his passing in a chat with Vanguard News.

“He (Joseph), did not know that one person was behind him because he tried to stop them while they were about leaving and they had another person in a waiting car outside but unfortunately one of the armed bandit behind shot him as he was trying to struggle with the masked one not knowing that one more was behind.

“Although he died four days after because he was shot with a locally made gun, we didn’t know that the hospital would not be able to help, if we knew we would have gone traditional to remove those bullets because they were pellet.

“Like I said earlier he died four days after he sustained the gun shot injury at the Public hospital and he would be buried on the 4th at Etak Ukana, Akwa Ikot Effanga in Akpabuyo LGA.

"Since the incident happened it has been difficult for the parents to stay here because of the trauma.

"I just pray that they recover from this because he is in his final year at the University of Calabar," Vanguard reports.

ALSO READ: ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"

Little kid shot dead during NDLEA Lagos Island drug raid

A secondary school student yet to be identified has been shot dead during a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) raid on the Lagos Island.

The deceased, who studied at the Dolphin High School, Lagos Island, was killed on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Godwin Nsidieti, a security guard who works at the learning center was reportedly shot in the left eye according to a Punch News report.

"Two other victims, a civil servant and a man said to be a resident of Igunu Street, Nurudeen Animashaun, were also affected," according to Punch.

play

 

ALSO READ: NDLEA ruins supply for drug users addicted to codeine

A group of NDLEA operatives had visited Tapa Street, Lagos Island, on the day of the tragedy in a bid to arrest drug peddlers but their plan went south following resistance from some youths who shot at them.

The brutal exchange of bullets soon led to the killing of the school kid as well as other casualties.

“Men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad from Ikeja had earlier raided the community that day. No sooner had they left than the NDLEA men came in through Tapa Street in two Hilux vans.

“They were in mufti and some boys tried to chase them away. As they started shooting, they hurriedly wore their jackets with NDLEA inscribed on them.

“Before we knew what was happening, the school guard and a pupil had been felled by bullets. A civil servant and another man (Animashaun) also sustained injuries. The officials quickly entered their vans and ran away.

“We learnt that the pupil later died. The principal of Dolphin High School said the pupil was not known in the school. We have been trying to locate his address.

"The officials that perpetrated the act must be brought to book. They arrested two residents," a resident, Raphael, told Punch.

In response, the Lagos State Police has written to the NDLEA asking it to make available operatives who were involved in the raid that led to the killing of some Lagos Island residents.

This was confirmed by its Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]bullet
2 Police Brutality SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boybullet
3 Lord Have Mercy Woman shares touching tale to warn other women of...bullet

Related Articles

Hustling Student steals phone to pay for WAEC
All For Love Heartbroken student wills bank account to bae who cheated on him, then kills himself
Hit & Run Female FUTA student killed while returning from vigil
David Becomes Goliath Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members
Aye At Work? Taraba State University students killed in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park
Petty Issues WAEC students serve punishment after fighting over stolen meat with cutlass
Ill Fated Final year student knocked down, killed at school gate
Child Like This... Female SS1 student stabs classmate in the eye for refusing to join cult [Graphic photos]

Metro

Suicide Man duped of N30m jumps from 5th floor of Ibadan's UCH
Wedding aborted as groom’s ex-wife stormed venue with HIV/AIDS claims
Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims
Female prisoners lay on the ground. One of the inmates is seen holding a child.
Changed Person June 1991, a sad time for ex-inmate who spent 26 years in jail for fighting
Visiting countries such as the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and South Africa, may get one arrested if in possession of a London-used phone.
Inch Close To Prison London-used phones can land you in jail while travelling out