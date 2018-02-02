Turkish citizen shows no remorse over killing of Nigerian man

news

Onur Kurkurt, one of eight persons arrested in connection to the death of a Nigerian man , Kennedy Toomwabwa Dede insists that the deceased deserved to be killed.

He expressed this in a Facebook post shortly before he was apprehended, report says.

Kurkurt is among three other suspects, Nidai Sanli, Simge Dagdur, and Aydan Sel linked with the death of Dede who was found dead in the Çanakkale Pond according to the police.

The deceased, 28, was studying at an academic institution in Famagusta, Cyprus before he was killed.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that Dede was kidnapped and murdered on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. He was reportedly attacked by Kurkut and other accomplices who forcefully took him from his car.

ALSO READ: 3 Turkish nationals arraigned for murder of young Nigerian man

The presiding Judge Gökan Asafoğluları following their arraignment, gave an order for three accused persons, Zekeriya Kurucu, 22, Ozan Korkurt, 18, and Burcu Çelik, 16, to be held in police custody while an investigation is carried out.