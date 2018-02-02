Home > Gist > Metro >

Turkish citizen shows no remorse over killing of Nigerian man

Heartless Human Being Turkish citizen shows no remorse over alleged killing of Nigerian man

One of the alleged killers of a Nigerian man murdered in Cyprus says he deserved to die.

  Published:
Onur Kurkurt, one of eight persons arrested in connection to the death of a Nigerian man, Kennedy Toomwabwa Dede insists that the deceased deserved to be killed.

He expressed this in a Facebook post shortly before he was apprehended, report says.

Onur Kurkurt is among a group of eight persons alleged to have killed the deceased, Kennedy Toomwabwa Dede. play Turkish citizen shows no remorse over killing of Nigerian man (Instablog9ja)

 

Kurkurt is among three other suspects, Nidai Sanli, Simge Dagdur, and Aydan Sel linked with the death of Dede who was found dead in the Çanakkale Pond according to the police.

The deceased, 28, was studying at an academic institution in Famagusta, Cyprus before he was killed.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that Dede was kidnapped and murdered on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. He was reportedly attacked by Kurkut and other accomplices who forcefully took him from his car.

Police confirmed that three Turkish nationals have been arrested in connection with the death of Kennedy Toomwabwa Dede, who was found dead in a pond. play 3 Turkish nationals arraigned following murder of young Nigerian man (Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: 3 Turkish nationals arraigned for murder of young Nigerian man

The presiding Judge Gökan Asafoğluları following their arraignment, gave an order for three accused persons, Zekeriya Kurucu, 22, Ozan Korkurt, 18, and Burcu Çelik, 16, to be held in police custody while an investigation is carried out.

