Thief burnt to death in Lagos while little kids watched on

news

In Lagos, Nigeria, a man suspected of stealing has been burnt to death by a mob which includes little children.

The group was captured as it kept reasonable distance while the thief stayed covered in flames.

ALSO READ: Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music

Many online sources confirmed a statement given by Felix Iheme on Facebook who wrote, "A thief man wey cum our area,, see am he don make am..robbery no good…"

Viral online pictures showed the deceased shortly before he was killed.

Woman paraded naked in Benin for stealing 8 fowls

A woman who was accused of stealing 8 fowls in Benin, Edo State, has been paraded naked by a mob .

The unidentified woman was seen surrounded by a group of people who made her swallow bird feathers in Abiko Market where the incident occurred.

A grip from one of the street judges left her wrapper struggling to stay on her body.

She had angered the crowd with the alleged theft and they have given her justice.