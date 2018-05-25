Home > Gist > Metro >

Thief burnt to death in Lagos while little kids watched on

Mob Justice Thief burnt to death in Lagos while little kids watched on [Graphic Photo]

Little kids made up part of a mob who watched on as a man suspected of robbery burns to death.

  • Published:
A picture shows a suspected thief shortly before he was burnt to death by a mob. play

A picture shows a suspected thief shortly before he was burnt to death by a mob.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Lagos, Nigeria, a man suspected of stealing has been burnt to death by a mob which includes little children.

The group was captured as it kept reasonable distance while the thief stayed covered in flames.

Thief burnt to death in Lagos while little kids watched on play Thief burnt to death in Lagos while little kids watched on (Nigeria News)

ALSO READ: Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music

Many online sources confirmed a statement given by Felix Iheme on Facebook who wrote, "A thief man wey cum our area,, see am he don make am..robbery no good…"

Viral online pictures showed the deceased shortly before he was killed.

Woman paraded naked in Benin for stealing 8 fowls

A woman who was accused of stealing 8 fowls in Benin, Edo State, has been paraded naked by a mob.

The unidentified woman was seen surrounded by a group of people who made her swallow bird feathers in Abiko Market where the incident occurred.

play Woman paraded naked in Benin for stealing 8 fowls (Press)

 

A grip from one of the street judges left her wrapper struggling to stay on her body.

She had angered the crowd with the alleged theft and they have given her justice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Murder Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing herbullet
2 No Defence Lady murdered in Abuja home a week after sacking security guardbullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Killer! Mob justice for man who beat wife to death
In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school children to death
Bad Egg Irate mob treats 70-yr-old man to jungle justice for defiling 10-yr-old
Many Days For The Thief.. Goat thieves paraded in Enugu
Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered unpainted taxi
Blood Monster Mob attacks Abia witch accused of killing neighbours
Jungle Justice Gay man soaked in blood after nasty Imo mob attack
Joy & Pain Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music

Metro

2 ways to improve your CV for your next job
Jobberman 2 ways to improve your CV for your next job
M-Net Movies Bang Bang heroes
M-Net Movies Bang Bang Your real action heroes are here
Participate in the Infinix Hot 6 Star competition and stand a chance to win a performance with Davido
Infinix Hot 6 Star Participate in the competition and stand a chance to win a performance with Davido
The Lipton Ramadam Lounge at the Alausa central mosque, Lagos
Lipton Yellow Label Tea brand kicks off ‘Don’t Just Think, Do’ campaign in mosques across Nigeria