Taxify urge Nigerians to get their PVC

Taxify is urging young people to get their Permanent Voters Card in a campaign themed #MyPVCJourney. Using a website, www.mypvcjourney.com the ride-hailing app is asking riders to locate their closest PVC centres, take a pledge to complete the process and earn a free ride to their selected center once this pledge is taken.

According to Taxify’s City Manager, Uche Okafor: “We believe cities and countries work best when everybody has a say. We are excited by the conversations happening both on and offline. Young Nigerians are perhaps for the first time interested in taking charge of their futures and in celebration of democracy day, we want to make the journey to getting a PVC hassle free for everyone.”

Everyone can take advantage of Taxify’s offer. To find your PVC center, you can enter your current location and be directed to a Google powered webpage with a list of centers closest to you. Take the pledge to complete the process and Taxify will send you an email showing the centers operating hours and offering a free ride code to your designated PVC Registration Centre.

Taxify has said that they would continue to push messages directing users to register. “What could you do in the three minutes it takes for your Taxify to arrive? How about starting the process of getting your PVC? Around two-in-every-three eligible 18- to 26-year-olds are still not registered. Put simply, that means they are missing out on having their say.”

So far the campaign is already receiving positive feedback on social media and a lot of millennials are excited about this campaign.

With the Taxify ecosystem centered around millennials, who are historically apathetic to the democratic process, Okafor says “we want to show that tech can help drive action, especially with young people.”

