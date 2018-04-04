Snake Man loses venom after sexually abusing underage girls

news

Snake Man Mukhtar Gusengadzhiev, has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing six underage girl.

Some of his victims include a 9-year-old girl who is the daughter of a former girlfriend and a relative.

A thorough search by policemen produced tapes which contained recordings showing him as he abused a victim who was reportedly touched repeatedly.

According to the Daily Star News, law enforcement officers confirmed that the Snake Man “performed violent sexual actions against underage children.”

A petition signed by 1,500 female fans who believed that he was being framed had failed to save Gusengadzhiev from sentencing.

"We think that the case was fully made up... and we demand thorough investigation," it was claimed in the petition.

ALSO READ: Sex starved man rapes donkey to coma

The convict who holds a Guinness World Records recognition as the most flexible man alive reportedly engaged in the ill-treatment of young girls between the year 2012 and 2015.

"He is not guilty in any part of the things he is being accused of.

"I am convinced that this is all lies. Bottom line, there is no evidence that he is guilty, the investigation was done with brutal mistakes," says a close friend of Gusengadzhiev who also believes that the allegations wee made up.

Teen raped by Imam offered to him in marriage

A Twitter user, Anty Fati, has expressed concern about a teenage girl who was offered as wife to an Imam who raped her .

According to a series of tweets, the family of the victim, decided on marrying off the victim, 14 years old, who is reportedly pregnant for her abuser.

The mother of the teen appeared disgruntled about the decision according to comments shared by Fati. An earlier intervention by the latter had proved abortive.

Efforts made by Fati soon yielded a positive response. In a subsequent post shared on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, it was gathered that the cleric has been relieved of duties as an Imam.

The family of the victim have reportedly moved to a different location in what is being described as an embarassment.